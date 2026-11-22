Prince Harry has faced accusations of 'trashing America' after joking about his children's American accents during an appearance on ITV's This Morning on Friday, 20 November 2026. Some viewers reportedly considered the remark disrespectful towards his American wife, Meghan Markle.

The reaction followed Harry's return to Britain with Meghan and their children in August, after six years living in California.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, discussed how Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, were adjusting to their new surroundings. He also promoted the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

His comments about the children's accents attracted particular attention, with some viewers questioning what the joke implied about their mother's American background.

Prince Harry's Accent Joke Sparks Criticism Involving Meghan Markle

During the interview with presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, Harry spoke about the children's changing accents.

'I'm squeezing the accents out of them and their friends at school are doing the same,' he told Hammond.

The duke also said Lilibet had become particularly good at imitating a British accent when saying 'Mummy'.

Although the exchange appeared playful, some viewers reportedly interpreted the joke as insensitive towards Meghan, who grew up in the United States.

According to the Daily Express, one commenter questioned why Harry would joke about changing his children's accents when their mother also speaks with an American accent.

Another reportedly asked whether he would want Meghan to change her accent.

A more critical response accused Harry of 'trashing America', suggesting that his remarks echoed earlier criticism of Britain.

Other commenters reportedly described the joke as disrespectful towards Meghan, although Harry did not directly criticise his wife or the United States during the exchange.

The original social media accounts behind these reactions have not been independently verified.

Prince Harry's Return to Britain Renews Debate Over Security Concerns

Harry's television appearance also provided an update on his family's adjustment to life in Britain following their relocation from California.

He described the transition as a major cultural change for Archie and Lilibet, particularly because they were now expected to wear school uniforms.

The duke said both children's confidence had 'gone through the roof' since attending school in Britain.

Their adjustment followed an unexpected change to their education arrangements in September.

Harry and Meghan moved the children to another British school after their security team raised concerns about the safety of their daily journey.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed that the decision followed discussions about the practicalities of their existing arrangements.

The episode drew attention to Harry's longstanding dispute over police protection following his departure from royal duties in 2020.

He previously challenged the government's decision to change his security arrangements, arguing that inadequate protection made visits to Britain difficult.

His security situation subsequently came under renewed review following the family's return.

The Daily Express also reported criticism from viewers who contrasted Harry's positive description of Britain with his earlier concerns about family safety.

During the programme, Harry described Britain as home and spoke warmly about returning, particularly after missing its winters.

He also joked about Hammond not answering his telephone calls, prompting her to explain that she avoids unfamiliar numbers.

Harry later discussed Christmas arrangements, suggesting Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, would take charge of the cooking, with turkey or gumbo potentially on the menu.