Prince Harry has been keeping a relatively low profile in recent weeks, but he was featured in actor Rob McElhenney's 2023 highlights roundup posted on social media on Monday.

The "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star took to Instagram to share some photos taken from one of the "best years" of his life. One of the pictures showed him in a selfie with the Duke of Sussex and his co-star Glenn Howerton.

The photo shows the Duke of Sussex in a black shirt and smiling at the camera beside McElhenney. The actor captioned the snap: "Aside from that slight allergic reaction to the nuts, 2023 was one of the best years of my life. Thank you to the people and places that made it possible. My life is full of love and joy because of you. ❤️ So excited for 2024. I'll stay away from the nuts."

Netizens were quick to comment on Prince Harry's selfie with the actors. One wrote: "That picture with Prince Harry is iconic." And a second commented: "You just low key slipped Prince Harry in there, didn't you? I tip my imaginary hat at you, good sir."

According to The Sun, the photo was taken back in September when the trio watched a football match between Inter Miami CF and LAFC at the FC BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Howerton shared a couple of photos taken from the match on his Instagram and one showed him with Prince Harry and McElhenney. He captioned his post: "Great seeing Harry and some of my favorite club owners Bill and Bob last night at @lafc v. @intermiamicf."

Meghan Markle was not there but there but it was a star-studded event which included Owen Wilson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez and Jason Sudeikis.

Prince Harry was not the only royal featured in McElhenney's 2023 highlights. There was also a photo of him with King Charles III and Queen Camilla. He and Ryan Reynolds, who co-owns Wrexham AFC with him, were pictured chatting with the working royals.

One commented: "Were you trying to fist bump the queen!?" and another chimed in: "Slide 10, did she leave you hanging or fistbump you back?"

McElhenney previously shared the same photo with the two senior royals in December 2022. King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited Wrexham AFC, which the two actors bought in 2021, and they met the players and staff during a tour of the Racecourse Ground.

Speaking to the media ahead of meeting the royals, Reynolds joked that he and McElhenney had to have etiquette lessons.

He said as quoted by Hello! magazine: "I would say that we're impossibly excited to welcome him to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham."

Reynolds added: "Rob and I both said early on, and this holds true and for the rest of our lives, we will do anything to uplift and elevate this community and this club and having the King pay a visit is certainly one way to do it. That's for sure. Very excited."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla reportedly met the Men's First Team, the Women's Team as well as the Youth teams during the visit. They then posed for a group photo. His Majesty was heard wishing the players good luck on their upcoming game while the Queen told another player: "It's an extraordinary story."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla appeared in a season two episode of Reynolds and McElhenney's Disney+ docuseries called "Welcome to Wrexham". The 18-episode show chronicles the challenges they faced as they purchased one of the oldest clubs in Wales and the third-oldest professional association football team in the world.