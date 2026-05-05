Prince William was reportedly overwhelmed with anxiety ahead of the explosive 2021 television interview between his brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, according to a new royal account that sheds fresh light on the fraught, behind-the-scenes tensions within the monarchy.

The revelations suggest the Prince of Wales was deeply concerned about the potential fallout from the high-profile sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, which went on to become one of the most talked-about royal moments in recent history.

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Royal author Christopher Andersen, who has released a new biography about Kate Middleton, shares in the book that Prince William was 'literally sick with worry' in the days leading up to the broadcast.

The anxiety was reportedly so intense that William struggled to eat and experienced physical symptoms, including nausea. Andersen detailed in his new book Kate! The Courage, Grace and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen that the Princess of Wales 'could hear her husband retching in the bathroom' in the week before the interview aired.

The interview in question, Oprah with Meghan and Harry, aired in March 2021 and drew global attention for its candid revelations about royal life. During the broadcast, Meghan Markle spoke openly about her mental health struggles, including feelings of isolation and distress while living within the royal institution.

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Prince Harry also addressed his strained relationships with family members, including his brother William, describing ongoing tensions and emotional distance. The couple further alleged that concerns had been raised within the royal family about the skin colour of their then-unborn son, Prince Archie, claims that sparked widespread debate and prompted a formal response from Buckingham Palace.

According to Andersen's account, much of William's distress stemmed from uncertainty about what would be revealed during the interview. With no prior knowledge of the full content, senior royals were reportedly bracing for potentially damaging disclosures that could impact the monarchy's reputation.

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The fallout from the interview was immediate and far-reaching. Public reaction was sharply divided, with some expressing sympathy for Harry and Meghan's experiences, while others defended the royal family. In the days following the broadcast, William publicly addressed one of the most serious allegations, stating that the royal family was 'very much not a racist family.'

The interview also marked a significant turning point in the relationship between William and Harry, whose once-close bond has been strained in recent years. Reports suggest that tensions between the brothers deepened after the broadcast, with communication between them becoming increasingly limited.

The resurfacing of these claims comes as interest in royal family dynamics remains high, fuelled by new biographies and ongoing public appearances by its members. While Buckingham Palace has not commented directly on Andersen's latest assertions, the account adds another layer to the complex narrative surrounding the Sussexes' departure from royal duties and the lasting impact of their Oprah interview.

As discussions continue, the episode underscores the enduring influence of the 2021 broadcast, not only on public perception of the monarchy but also on the personal relationships within it, particularly between two brothers whose divide has played out on the global stage.