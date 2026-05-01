Prince Harry is said to be pushing for a quieter, more private childhood for Archie and Lilibet in California, even as Meghan Markle weighs Hollywood-style opportunities and a curated public image for their children.

According to insiders, the couple's differing views are increasingly clashing and raising questions about King Charles and the family's royal future.

The reported tensions surfaced after Meghan shared Easter videos of five-year-old Archie and three-year-old Lilibet running barefoot on a garden egg hunt, Lili in bunny ears, clutching a stuffed rabbit.

The clips, posted to an Instagram account reaching 4.5 million followers, were warmly received by many fans. But others criticised the decision to share new footage of the children at all, and sources claim one sceptic is Prince Harry himself.

Those Easter posts were not a one-off. It can be recalled that Meghan has gradually allowed more glimpses of family life in Montecito, often with the children's faces partially obscured but their red hair and delicate features still recognisable.

The children have appeared in cosy domestic scenes at home and, in March, they featured in a commercial photoshoot for Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever.

One insider, speaking about the growing disagreement, did not downplay the stakes. 'This has become a much more significant issue than just a back-and-forth over sharing the occasional photo; it's really about their whole outlook on what the kids' future should look like, and they're just not on the same page. Things could get ugly,' the source said.

Harry's caution is familiar territory. He has long argued that the intense media pursuit of his mother, Princess Diana, contributed to the 1997 car crash in Paris that killed her at 36. Friends say he sees a clear line between that experience and his determination to shield Archie and Lilibet from a life lived under a zoom lens.

Meghan, by contrast, did not inherit scrutiny at birth. She chose Hollywood, building a career as an actor before marrying into the Royal Family. Friends say that distinction matters to her: she believes fame, managed carefully, can be a tool rather than a trap.

According to the same insider, Meghan's view is that Archie and Lilibet are 'born famous' whether they like it or not.

'There's going to be an interest in them no matter what, and Meghan argues the best way to handle that is to manage their image,' the source said. In her mind, keeping them entirely out of sight risks fuelling a frenzy later as global curiosity builds over two royal children growing up in California.

Meghan Markle's Hollywood Lens On Archie And Lilibet

Meghan Markle reportedly sees a controlled, selective presence in the public eye as a way to build her children's confidence and protect them, not to exploit them. She is said to have pointed to Australian conservationists Bindi and Robert Irwin, children of the late wildlife star Steve Irwin, as the kind of steady, positive example she admires.

'Meghan feels like they've both got such star potential and she thinks if things are done tastefully and on their terms, there's no reason they have to hide their light,' the insider said, adding that the Irwins are the template she often cites.

Robert Irwin, who has appeared on Dancing with the Stars, is a Global Ambassador for Prince William's Earthshot Prize. A February report in US magazine Star even suggested Harry and Meghan hoped to befriend the Irwin family and 'pitch ideas,' aligning their own environmental work with the Australian dynasty's profile.

Harry is not disputing that the Irwins have turned out well; those close to the couple stress. But they say he draws a firm line at what he sees as Hollywood creeping into his children's lives. In his mind, the risks of early fame simply outweigh the rewards.

What complicates the picture is that Harry's anxiety is not only about paparazzi flashbulbs in Los Angeles. It is also about Balmoral, Windsor and a 77-year-old monarch who, by all accounts, wants to see more of his grandchildren.

Where King Charles Fits Into Prince Harry's Dilemma

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Friends say Prince Harry's focus has shifted in recent months towards ensuring Archie and Lilibet understand their roots in Britain and build a relationship with King Charles while there is still time.

In a recent book, Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story, royal author Robert Hardman writes that the late Queen's 'dearest wish' before her death in September 2022 was to gather all her great-grandchildren at Balmoral 'to make sure that they all had a really happy memory of her.'

That reunion never fully materialised. Those around Harry say that knowledge sits heavily with him as he weighs how much of his children's childhood to spend an ocean away.

'Harry wants them to know their heritage back in England, and that includes their grandfather, King Charles. Finding a way to make that happen feels very urgent to him, and he wants that to be the priority right now,' the source said.

Apparently, Meghan is not blocking that. If anything, she is said to use William and Kate's approach to George, Charlotte and Louis as evidence that royal children can be introduced to the public with what she sees as dignity.

'Meghan is not opposed to leaning into their royal heritage, in fact, she points to the way William and Kate are building their children's public personas as a shining example of how it can be done with class and respectability,' the insider added.

In other words, to Meghan's mind, the example from London proves her broader case. You can bring children into the spotlight, she believes, without turning them into a spectacle, provided you control the timing and tone.

Those close to the couple say the arguments have been frank. Meghan is described as adamant that she would 'never' endanger Archie and Lilibet, and Harry, for his part, reportedly calls her the 'best mum in the world.'

Yet whenever the conversation turns to fame, it hits a nerve. Harry has spent large parts of his life describing the public gaze as a trap. He is said to feel strongly that his children should be old enough to choose that life for themselves, if they want it at all.

One person familiar with the dynamic said Harry 'usually' gives way to Meghan's instincts, but not on this.

'Usually, he gives in to whatever Meghan wants, but this is one of the few situations where he's really dug in his heels, so they keep circling the same argument,' the insider said. 'She's budging him along in her direction inch by inch, but it's nowhere near as fast as she'd like.'