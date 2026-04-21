Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly rebuffed in Australia during their tour earlier this month when they sought a meeting with Robert Irwin and his family at Australia Zoo in Queensland.

According to claims carried by celebrity outlets, the Irwins declined because of their loyalty to Prince William and the Royal Family.

Australian magazine New Idea and Wonderwall.com said Meghan Markle, 44, was particularly keen to meet 22-year-old Robert Irwin at Australia Zoo in Queensland. The son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin has built his own profile as a television presenter and wildlife advocate, and now fronts several global environmental campaigns.

Meghan Markle Hoped To Align With Robert Irwin

An insider quoted by New Idea alleged that the couple's team made overtures to the Irwins about a possible appearance or private time together at the zoo. The same source claimed that 'aligning with the Irwins' worthy causes is something that Meghan and Harry could be on board with', suggesting the Sussexes saw a natural fit between their own charitable branding and the family's conservation work.

However, the invitation was said to have been 'politely declined'. The Irwins were described as 'staunch monarchists' who remain 'fiercely loyal to The Firm' and, crucially, to the Prince of Wales. One insider suggested Robert Irwin in particular 'didn't want to upset William' by being seen publicly with the Sussexes during a tour already being cast as a challenge to the established royal order. There was no confirmation or denial of the approach.

The Irwins' links to the monarchy are long-standing. Steve Irwin's family have joined the Royal Family for a number of engagements over the past decade, including an appearance with King Charles III (then Prince of Wales) in 2018. In 2024, Robert travelled to South Africa as an ambassador for Prince William's Earthshot Prize.

Irwin Loyalty Underscores Sussex Rift With Royal Household

The suggestion that the Irwins declined to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of loyalty to Prince William speaks to the reality of the royal rift now playing out far beyond palace walls.

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Sources cited by New Idea stressed that the family bore 'no ill-will' towards the Sussexes, but believed it was 'just not possible' to welcome them without giving the impression of taking sides.

The reported snub landed at an awkward moment for Meghan and Harry. Friends quoted by Wonderwall.com insisted the Australian itinerary was a 'blueprint for the future' and proof that their 'half in, half out' model is functioning.

Meghan Markle's Sydney Retreat Leaves Paying Guests 'Furious'

Meanwhile, the most contentious element of the trip was a Sydney-based wellness weekender branded Her Best Life, where guests reportedly paid up to $3,199 for VIP packages that promised an intimate, empowering experience with the Duchess of Sussex.

Several attendees later said, via unnamed sources, that Meghan's actual appearance at the InterContinental Coogee Beach Hotel was brief. One source claimed she was present for as little as 30 minutes, while marketing had led guests to believe they were buying 'a girls' weekend with Meghan', complete with extensive interaction, food, drinks and activities.

Hotel front desk staff were said to have fielded complaints during the event, with one insider alleging that people felt misled and were already seeking refunds. Another attendee, quoted second-hand, described being 'absolutely furious', saying she had expected far more direct engagement for the price.

Reports also suggested the retreat failed to sell out its 300 available spots, raising questions about how far the Sussex brand can stretch as a commercial proposition without the institutional pull of the Crown.

Even the gift bags became a talking point. According to the same accounts, canvas totes handed to guests contained a $21 can of edible flowers, an $18 lip glaze also sold in Coles supermarkets, $4.50 bags of sweets and a $28 leather bookmark. The total value was estimated at just under $200, well short of the thousands some had paid to attend.

Fresh Accusations Of 'Commercialising' The Sussex Brand

Controversy deepened when Meghan's wardrobe during a visit to survivors of the Bondi terror attack was swiftly uploaded to a fashion platform in which she is reportedly an investor. The site listed the exact pieces she wore, including a $440 shirt and a $950 bag, and said the duchess earns commission on any resulting sales.

Royal reporter Richard Palmer was quoted describing this as 'perhaps the starkest example yet of Harry and Meghan's efforts to commercialise their royal brand', adding that he believed the episode would have 'alarm bells ringing at the palace.'

Supporters of the Sussexes argue that they are entitled to monetise their profile now that they are no longer working royals, and that many of their ventures retain charitable or advocacy elements. Their critics counter that continuing to trade on royal associations while running what one report labelled a personal 'ATM' blurs the line between public duty and private enrichment.

The Sussexes were in Australia for what allies framed as a philanthropic and lifestyle-focused tour, built around public appearances and a high-priced Sydney wellness retreat fronted by Meghan.

Critics, however, quickly labelled the visit a 'fake royal tour', arguing the couple were attempting to mimic official engagements while operating as private celebrities with paying guests rather than constituents.