King Charles and Prince Harry could yet share a stage again in Birmingham next year, with royal sources claiming the pair 'appear to want peace' at the 2027 Invictus Games in the United Kingdom.

According to reports in The Sun and In Touch, Prince Harry hopes his father will join him at the opening ceremony, turning the Invictus arena into the most public test so far of any King Charles, Prince Harry reconciliation.

King Charles, Prince Harry Reconciliation Hopes Pinned On Invictus

Invictus has always been the Duke of Sussex's most personal project. Inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States in 2013, he launched the first Invictus Games in London in 2014 for wounded and injured service personnel.

King Charles, then Prince of Wales, attended that inaugural event at the Copper Box Arena alongside Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate, supporting around 300 competitors from 13 countries.

Prince Harry Will Invite Prince William and King Charles to Upcoming Invictus Games in the U.K.: Report https://t.co/FG0hQZ6Rtj — People (@people) June 23, 2025

Next year the tournament returns to British soil for the first time since then. Organisers have already contacted officials in competing nations and planning calls for Birmingham 2027 began soon after this year's Vancouver Games, which involved 534 competitors from 23 nations.

Into that logistical work has come a swirl of briefing about father and son. 'Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus — and he wants him to open the games alongside him,' one source told The Sun. 'Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It's his dream to have his father by his side.'

Invictus customarily invites heads of state to its opening ceremony. This time, sources say, Harry is asking for something more pointed. They claim Charles and his youngest son 'appear to want a reconciliation' and that the Games are a 'perfect opportunity for them to work alongside each other.'

The sight of them together on stage, one insider suggested, would be 'heart‑warming and in the spirit of the occasion.'

The official Invictus line is notably cooler. A spokesman said the Royal Family 'have been longstanding supporters' of the Games and that invitations for Birmingham 2027 'will be issued to members of the Royal Family in due course.'

As of this reporting, no guest list has been confirmed and both Buckingham Palace and Harry's office declined to comment on the speculation.

Harry Sets Conditions For Meghan's UK Return

Away from the Invictus stagecraft, Harry's immediate concern appears to be Meghan's reception in Britain. According to In Touch, the duke has made it clear he does not want his wife walking back into what he sees as a hostile environment.

'The last thing he wants is Meghan walking into a situation where she feels judged,' a source told the magazine. 'He says all he's asking is that she's treated with basic respect and not cast as the villain before anything's even happened.'

The same insider said the Spare author 'wants firm reassurance that everyone will keep things polite and give her a fair chance.'

That is a high bar for a family dynamic described as 'tricky' even by those close to Harry. Meghan, now 44, was placed in an implicit rivalry with the then‑Duchess of Cambridge almost from the start, the report claims, 'and not just by the British press, but by Queen Camilla, too.'

Harry is said to be trying to keep King Charles 'on side' while protecting his wife, at a time when relations between the King and the Prince of Wales are themselves strained over how far to go in any rapprochement.

Back in March, In Touch quoted sources saying Charles and William were at 'a complete standoff' over reconciling with Harry and that it was 'becoming a huge battle' between monarch and heir.

Another insider suggested Harry's new conditions for the visit are 'already rubbing a lot of people the wrong way.'

'Harry has been the one begging for this chance to come back and now that it's going his way, he's putting up all these roadblocks,' the source said, adding that some within the institution assume Meghan is 'pulling the strings.'

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Behind Private Silence, Public Briefings

Set against the Invictus optimism is a blunter assessment from royal commentator Rob Shuter, who reports that the King and his younger son have reached a 'completely cold' phase.

Writing on his Naughty But Nice Substack, and cited by In Touch, Shuter said there were 'No calls. No messages. No outreach. No backchannel' between the Sussexes and the palace during Charles's high‑profile four‑day visit to the United States in April.

One insider claimed Harry and Meghan did not watch the King's historic speech to Congress 'not live, not later, not at all', something that 'once upon a time... would have been unthinkable.' Shuter wrote that the distance between the camps is now 'no longer symbolic. It is real.'

According to those same sources, a turning point came during Harry and Meghan's April trip to Australia, which mixed philanthropy with commercial work. Media coverage there framed the visit as an example of the 'half‑in, half‑out' model of royal engagement the Sussexes initially sought and were refused.

A fourth source was quoted as saying: 'They are done looking back. They do not need Charles. They do not need the palace. They do not need permission. They've moved on.'

The news came after confirmation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to Britain this summer to help launch preparations for the 2027 Games, which are due to run at Birmingham's NEC from 10 to 17 July.

The couple have rarely been back in the UK since stepping down as working royals and moving to California in 2020. Harry last saw his father during a tightly timed 53‑minute meeting at Clarence House in September 2025, while Meghan has not been in England since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022.