Meghan Markle's carefully managed 'anti-diva' rebrand is facing an early test in Australia, where the Duchess of Sussex is fronting a high-priced wellness event in Sydney with tickets costing up to $1,900. The appearance comes as she and Prince Harry travel through Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney on a trip critics have already branded a 'faux royal' tour.

The visit follows weeks of preparation for the couple's first major return to Australia since their hugely successful 2018 royal tour. This time, however, they are travelling as private citizens, mixing charity appearances with paid speaking engagements in a trip that appears designed to strengthen their post-royal brand.

Inside Meghan Markle's 'Anti-Diva' Rebrand In Australia

Australia still holds a particular place in Meghan's public story. During the 2018 tour, she was widely welcomed as a modern and energising addition to the monarchy, with large crowds turning out to see the couple.

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That image later took a hit after a string of anonymous allegations painted her as difficult behind the scenes. While those claims remain disputed, the label of 'diva' has lingered long enough to shape how every new public appearance is now read.

According to a source quoted by Heat, Meghan has gone to significant lengths to push back against that perception during the current visit. The source claimed she has spent heavily on image consultants to help ensure she comes across as polished, warm and approachable.

Her opening look in Australia, a sleek £600 gown by local designer Karen Gee, was reportedly chosen with that calculation in mind. The choice allowed Meghan to present herself not only as stylish, but also as someone visibly embracing Australian fashion rather than floating above it.

The same source described intense pressure behind the scenes. Australia remains a core Commonwealth country, and any high-profile appearance by Harry and Meghan is likely to be judged against the formal role they once held within the royal family.

prince harry & meghan markle in melbourne pic.twitter.com/y6W6WCO3I9 — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@bestofcarpet) April 16, 2026

That sensitivity is heightened by the suggestion that Prince William is privately unhappy with any Sussex trip that appears to blur the line between private celebrity travel and something that looks distinctly royal. No palace official has commented publicly, but the tension sits in the background of the tour.

Backlash Over $1,900 Tickets Clouds Meghan Markle's Push

What makes this visit especially fraught is its openly commercial side. Harry is due to deliver a keynote speech on workplace safety and mental health at the InterEdge Summit, where tickets are priced at around $700.

Meghan, meanwhile, is the main attraction at 'Her Best Life', a women-only wellness retreat charging $1,900 per person. Guests can also pay an additional $950 for a photograph with the duchess and other extras, a pricing structure that has quickly become the most controversial part of the trip.

There are also reports that Meghan has meetings scheduled in connection with her lifestyle brand, called 'as Ever', after trademark filings for a range of products in Australia. That has only reinforced the sense that this is not simply a charitable visit, but also a high-stakes business exercise.

If the aim was to soften Meghan's image, the price tags attached to the trip have made that much harder. The Sydney retreat in particular has become a lightning rod, with critics accusing the couple of cashing in on royal cachet while operating outside the formal royal structure.

Supporters argue that Harry and Meghan are perfectly entitled to earn money from speaking events and commercial ventures now that they no longer receive UK public funding. That is true in practical terms, but the optics remain awkward, particularly in a country where the monarchy still carries both symbolic weight and political sensitivity.

Security has added another layer to the debate. Harry has spent years fighting over the loss of police protection in Britain, while in Australia the couple insist they are covering their own travel and security costs.

Even so, New South Wales Police have confirmed a dedicated operation to ensure public safety during the Sussexes' stay, including additional security measures. That may be standard for high-profile visitors, but it still invites questions about whether some public resources are inevitably being drawn into the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan during Scar Tree walk, on day 3 of Australian visit.



Looking all cool and relaxed 😎 #HarryAndMeghanInAustralia pic.twitter.com/TQkn9SvWKf — Carmella (@Sussex5525) April 16, 2026

The timing has also attracted notice. Soho House, the private members' club long associated with Meghan, is opening a new site in Sydney, leading some critics to wonder whether the wider atmosphere around the visit is more commercial than charitable.

Nothing publicly confirms a formal connection between the club's expansion and Meghan's events. Even so, the overlap has helped shape a broader impression that exclusivity, branding and profit are sitting very close to the surface.

Behind the backlash lies a much bigger gamble. According to the heat source, Harry and Meghan see Australia as a possible power base for their post-royal future, a place where their blend of celebrity, philanthropy and influence could still find a large audience.

That idea is likely to jar with people who still view royal-style visits as acts of service rather than business opportunities. It also captures the central tension of the Sussex brand, which continues to move uneasily between public good and private profit.

What is clear is that the couple know how much is riding on the trip. Friends have described them as 'extremely nervous' under the spotlight, aware that any awkward moment or thin crowd can quickly harden into a narrative of decline. Their estrangement from King Charles, Prince William and the Princess of Wales also hangs over the visit, adding another layer of tension to a country where the monarchy still carries deep symbolic weight.

For now, there is no clear verdict on whether Meghan's careful recalibration is working. But the backlash over the $1,900 tickets has ensured that any attempt to project accessibility is being judged against a very expensive reality.