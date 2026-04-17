Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in Melbourne for a high-stakes four-day tour of Australia amid explosive claims that their lucrative Netflix partnership has finally collapsed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived via a commercial Qantas flight on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, marking their first return to the country since their 2018 royal tour. While the couple has framed the visit as a philanthropic mission focused on mental health and veterans, industry experts suggest the stakes are purely commercial.

Wealth adviser Ted Jenkin told Page Six that the pair could generate a staggering $10 million from the trip through speaking fees, sponsorships, and media content value. However, this Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Australia tour is being viewed by Palace insiders as an act of 'poking the bear.'

Reports suggest that Prince William is 'infuriated' by the couple's decision to adopt the optics of a state visit, with sources warning of 'consequences' for the pair's continued use of royal-style tours to bolster their post-royal commercial value.

The latest report follows earlier claims that the Sussexes' unofficial overseas appearances have irritated Prince William and revived criticism that they are borrowing the optics of royal tours while no longer serving as working royals.

Read more $10 Million Payday? Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Alleged Record-Breaking Australia Tour Revenue $10 Million Payday? Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Alleged Record-Breaking Australia Tour Revenue

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And The Stakes In Australia

The sharpest claim in the report is not about palace drama but money. The Outlet In Touch cited Page Six and wealth adviser Ted Jenkin, saying Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, could generate as much as $10 million from the trip if everything clicks, with $2 million tied to speaking engagements and appearances, $3.5 million to sponsorships and brand deals, and $4.5 million to media and content value.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Could Reportedly Make $10 Million From Controversial Australia Trip https://t.co/JTswo59zyj pic.twitter.com/a1kIrsKRF6 — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) April 15, 2026

That is an eye-catching number, perhaps almost too eye-catching, and it sits at the centre of why the visit is being cast in such loaded terms. If that estimate proves wide of the mark, the embarrassment would not simply be commercial. In Touch said the couple would be left looking overextended after a tour that was meant to show reach and resilience.

In Touch put it bluntly. 'If it doesn't pay off the way Meghan's insisting it will, not only will they be left humiliated, they'll have made things even worse with Harry's family for nothing.' It is still only a sourced allegation, and nothing in the report independently confirms either the projected earnings or the internal royal reaction.

Even so, the portrait is clear enough. A short visit is being loaded with the sort of expectation that usually makes missteps feel larger than they are.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to bring home a whopping million-dollar figure by speaking at events and making brand deals during their tour in Australia. https://t.co/3Dl0ydqoBD — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) April 16, 2026

In Touch's source adds another layer by calling Australia 'a core Commonwealth territory' and warning that a flat response there would be 'an undeniable defeat.' That phrasing is dramatic, but it captures the symbolism at work.

Australia is not just another stop. In this telling, it is a stage on which image, legitimacy, and commercial promise are measured at once.

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Need This Tour To Land

The pressure has been intensified by what it describes as Netflix's end of its partnership with Meghan's As Ever brand. That detail is important because it turns the trip into something more than a publicity swing. It becomes part recovery effort, part proof-of-concept, with the couple seemingly needing to show they can still convert attention into durable value.

There is also the family angle, and this is where the story becomes more combustible. The unnamed source says trips of this kind 'infuriate Prince William' because they present Harry and Meghan 'like they're still working royals,' adding that the pair are 'really poking the bear' by going ahead.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blurring the line between philanthropy and profit?



Their Australia visit, dubbed a “quasi-royal tour,” has raised eyebrows in royal circles, with concerns over the commercialisation of Meghan’s wardrobe and the wider direction of their… pic.twitter.com/cD6OkGeU3Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 16, 2026

Another claim follows close behind, that 'people are already whispering that there will be consequences from his end'. It is vivid language, though still unverified, and it tells you more about the mood In Touch wants readers to see than about anything publicly established.

In Touch, quoting the source, says he has tried to keep the mood light, joking that the Australia visit is their 'cup final.' That is a revealing phrase because it suggests both nerves and stakes. Finals are where reputations harden. They are also where overhyped expectations are prone to collide with reality.

Prince Harry and Meghan have surprised people along the Yarra River in Melbourne today, taking a morning stroll past key Indigenous sites.



Due to the public nature of the walk, details were kept under wraps, with only a lucky few able to snap selfies and chat with the couple… pic.twitter.com/uNgZHWQPK7 — 10 News Melbourne (@10NewsMelb) April 16, 2026

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend events in Sydney. The couple's itinerary also includes a visit to Canberra to meet with veterans, echoing the themes of Harry's Invictus Games and maintaining his connection to the military community.