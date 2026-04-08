Prince Harry was told he had to be 'all in or all out' of royal life at a crucial Sandringham summit in early 2020, leaving the 'reluctant' duke to return to Canada effectively forced out of the royal family, according to royal writer Hugo Vickers.

Tensions had been mounting for years over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's roles within the monarchy, culminating in their surprise January 2020 statement that they wished to step back as senior royals and pursue a 'half in, half out' arrangement. The couple proposed splitting their lives between the UK and North America, remaining financially independent while still undertaking some official duties on behalf of the crown.

How Prince Harry's Proposal Unravelled

Vickers's book Queen Elizabeth II revisits the period commonly dubbed 'Megxit,' arguing that Prince Harry did not initially intend to sever his royal ties. Citing palace discussions, he writes that the duke was 'keen to discuss a way forward with the queen' based on a compromise.

According to Vickers, Prince Harry wanted to be 'self-financing but could still work for the royal family.' In early 2020, he says three of the most powerful court figures — the queen's private secretary Sir Edward Young, Charles's top aide Sir Clive Alderton, and the then Cabinet secretary Simon Case — 'went into summit mode on the Sandringham estate and drafted their proposal.'

What followed is described as a stark choice. Vickers writes that when Prince Harry arrived at Sandringham for the key meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, then Prince Charles and Prince William, he was told bluntly that a part-time role was not on offer. 'He went to Sandringham for the meeting and was told it was either all in or all out. He returned to Canada reluctantly out,' the author claims.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on Vickers's description of the talks, and his account, while detailed, is based on second-hand sourcing. Nothing in his narrative has been independently verified by the palace, so the finer points of who said what in that room remain contested and should be treated with caution.

A Family in Crisis

The Sandringham gathering was not a secret. It was widely reported at the time as an emergency meeting, later dubbed the 'Sandringham Summit,' to address Harry and Meghan's surprise announcement that they wanted to 'step back as "senior" members of the royal family' and become financially independent.

In an unusually personal statement issued immediately after the meeting, Queen Elizabeth II outlined her position in her own words. 'Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,' she said, signalling that the dispute was as much private as constitutional.

'My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan's desire to create a new life as a young family,' the late queen continued, before adding a clear note of regret. 'Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.'

She confirmed that 'Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives' and announced a 'period of transition' during which 'the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.' She also acknowledged that 'these are complex matters for my family to resolve' and said she had asked for 'final decisions to be reached in the coming days.'

Those final decisions, as the world now knows, shut down the halfway house Prince Harry had hoped for. By the end of that process, the couple gave up their HRH styles in practice, lost public funding, and ceased to represent the queen on official tours. Their office at Buckingham Palace was closed, and they later settled in Montecito, California, where they now raise their children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

A 'Reluctant' Exit That Still Shapes Prince Harry's Future

Vickers's portrait of a 'reluctant' Prince Harry complicates the popular shorthand of a couple storming out and never looking back. If his account is accurate, Harry arrived at Sandringham seeking a flexible, modern role and left with a binary ultimatum designed for a very different age.

The royal family's defenders argue that allowing a senior prince to trade on royal status while pursuing private commercial deals risked blurring constitutional lines and undermining the monarchy's claim to impartial service. Supporters of Prince Harry counter that the refusal to bend pushed a popular royal into exile and fuelled years of estrangement that might otherwise have been avoided.

Harry and Meghan gained the independence they asked for, but not the hybrid public role they wanted. Whether his departure was truly voluntary or a reluctant acceptance of rules he had no power to change now sits at the heart of how modern royal history will remember Prince Harry.