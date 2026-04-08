Meghan Markle is preparing for a high-profile return to Australia later this month with Prince Harry, in what reports describe as a quasi-royal tour featuring paid appearances and the rollout of her lifestyle brand, As Ever. The trip has already attracted criticism, with commentators reviving the label 'duchess of delusion' amid claims she wants to recast herself as a new 'queen of hearts down under.'

The visit follows a challenging period for the Sussexes in the United States, where their recent ventures have struggled to match the impact of their early post-royal projects. Their reported $100 million Netflix deal once produced headline-grabbing releases including Harry & Meghan and projects tied to Harry's memoir Spare, but that momentum has appeared to fade.

Australia remains symbolically important for the couple. Their 2018 tour as newlyweds drew huge crowds and glowing coverage, helping cement their image as modernisers within the monarchy. According to one insider, Meghan believes that goodwill can be tapped again, this time without palace backing.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are presented with baby gifts, including a cuddly toy kangaroo, by Australian Governor General Peter Cosgrove.



The royal couple has just begun a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. https://t.co/hO1TVNp4b0 pic.twitter.com/80ztmQz2LQ — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2018

'It's no secret that a lot of people in Australia aren't exactly fans of the royal family, just look at how much traction the anti-monarchist movement has there,' the source said. 'She's convinced they can tap into that sentiment and position themselves as the modern alternative to the royal family.'

The insider added that Meghan sees the trip as a chance to become 'the new queen of hearts down under' and believes she will receive a warmer response there than in Britain.

Markle's 'Queen of Hearts' Ambition and Commercial Push

Read more Is Meghan Markle Moving To Australia? Duchess Allegedly Targets 'Serious Money' In Upcoming Tour Is Meghan Markle Moving To Australia? Duchess Allegedly Targets 'Serious Money' In Upcoming Tour

Behind the rhetoric is a clear commercial push. Reports last week said Meghan had applied to trademark As Ever in Australia, which is viewed as a major new market if the tour helps revive her popularity.

'She says there's a huge market to tap into in Australia with serious money to be made and she's ready to throw herself into it,' the insider said. 'This little tour they're going on is the first step. She's saying it's a chance to test the waters and she's got full confidence that it will be a massive success.'

According to the same source, multiple trademarks have been secured to support a wider launch, with Harry said to be backing the plan. Australia is also expected to host a paid speaking appearance for Meghan in Sydney, with tickets reportedly priced at around £2,000.

The trip comes at a tricky moment for the couple's wider media ambitions. Meghan's brand has reportedly parted ways with Netflix, while her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan has drawn criticism and has not been commissioned for a third series. Other promised projects have yet to materialise, making the Australian tour appear less like a detour and more like an attempt at a reset.

'Duchess of Delusion' Backlash

If Meghan sees the visit as a fresh start, critics see something more calculated. Her reported aim to position herself as a modern alternative to the monarchy has been interpreted by detractors as a revenge narrative, helping revive the 'duchess of delusion' label.

One insider claimed Meghan believes the couple's popularity in Australia during their 2018 tour unsettled senior royals. 'Harry insists she was so well received that it made other members of the royal family feel threatened,' the source said. 'Whether that's true or not, it's certainly what he and Meghan believe and they are pointing to it as proof that they can go back and recreate that same kind of magic, only this time on their own terms.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent the third day of their Australia tour in Melbourne, where they met with members of the public, including one Harry fan who broke down in tears when he stopped to hug her after spotting her sign in the crowd. https://t.co/K0gJFzuokB pic.twitter.com/pedEHdr92n — ABC News (@ABC) October 18, 2018

The public mood appears more divided than it was eight years ago. A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan was recently forced to respond after more than 35,000 people signed a petition demanding that no taxpayers' money be spent on their visit. While it does not settle how they will be received, it suggests they cannot assume a hero's welcome.

The tour may also test whether Australia could play a larger role in the couple's future. The insider said Harry and Meghan are considering bringing Archie and Lilibet on a later visit if this one succeeds, and early discussions about buying property have reportedly taken place.