Sarah Ferguson has contacted Tiger Woods to offer support following his recent DUI arrest, according to a source cited by the National Enquirer. The outlet reports that the former Duchess of York, 66, reached out privately to the 50-year-old golf star in the days after the news of the incident broke, presenting herself as the 'perfect person' to help him cope with the glare of scandal.

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Ferguson and Woods have been linked socially for decades, though never in any formally acknowledged romantic capacity. An extract from royal biographer Andrew Lownie's new book, Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, published by the Daily Mail, claims Ferguson tried to date Woods after her separation from Prince Andrew in 1992. Lownie's account, as presented in the extract, suggests the golfer did not reciprocate those alleged advances and that what followed was a friendship rather than a relationship.

Alleged Longstanding Admiration

The National Enquirer's unnamed source describes Ferguson as a woman who, despite that rebuff, remained emotionally invested in Woods' career. 'He was never interested in anything romantic with her,' the insider said, 'so she settled on a friendship and never really let that admiration go.'

There is some public record of Ferguson's enthusiasm for Woods. She was photographed cheering him on at the 1997 Byron Nelson tournament in Texas, according to The Telegraph. More than two decades later, she publicly celebrated his comeback, congratulating her 'amazing friend' on Instagram after his Masters victory in 2019.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson publicly praised Tiger Woods after his emotional 2019 Masters comeback, calling him “loyal” and “an amazing friend.” pic.twitter.com/EeEoXLIKUf — Devlina Sarkar (@devlinasarkar3) August 6, 2025

The source claims that news of Woods' latest legal difficulties 'stirred all of that up again' and prompted Ferguson to get in touch immediately. The golfer has reportedly pleaded not guilty to the DUI charges. Beyond that, neither Ferguson nor Woods has made any public comment on the alleged outreach, and there is no independent confirmation of direct contact between them.

The Enquirer reports that Ferguson has been checking in with Woods daily since the arrest. According to the same source, she believes her own experience of public disgrace and ridicule gives her a kind of grim expertise in how to survive it.

'She knows how awful it is to deal with this kind of public scorn and says that makes her the perfect person to help him right now,' the insider told the outlet.

Money Worries and Motives

The other side of the claim is less flattering. The Enquirer's source also suggests Ferguson's motives are not purely altruistic, implying that financial need sits alongside any genuine concern for Woods.

The report notes that Ferguson's reputation and commercial prospects were badly damaged by renewed scrutiny of her and Prince Andrew's links to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. The former Duchess of York lost her HRH style years ago following her divorce, and the Epstein connection has, according to critics and commentators, further undermined her social standing and business appeal.

Ferguson has consistently denied any wrongdoing connected to Epstein, maintaining that she was 'taken in' by his 'lies,' a position previously conveyed through a representative.

Even so, the Enquirer's source portrays her as struggling financially and increasingly isolated. 'She is absolutely desperate for a serious loan right now and most people have shunned her,' the insider said, adding that Woods is 'rolling in dough' and therefore an obvious person to approach for a 'cash infusion.'

What the narrative highlights is the peculiar symmetry of two public figures whose careers have repeatedly been shaped by scandal. Woods has faced years of scrutiny over his private life and physical setbacks, while Ferguson has lived with the consequences of misjudgement and association since the 1990s.

Whether their paths have genuinely converged as described by the Enquirer remains unverified. Until either side confirms or denies the alleged daily check-ins and discussion of loans, the story remains in the grey area where celebrity gossip, damaged reputations and speculation intersect.