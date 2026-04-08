Kate Middleton is reported to have decided against meeting Meghan, Duchess of Sussex when she returns to the United Kingdom this July, with sources close to her telling Heat magazine that her patience with her sister-in-law has run out.

The upcoming trip carries significance for the Sussex family. Harry and Meghan are expected in Britain for a one-year countdown event for the Invictus Games, and while the Duke of Sussex has returned several times since the couple relocated to California in 2020, the visit would mark the Duchess of Sussex's first return to the UK in four years.

The palace reception is expected to be far from welcoming, according to insiders cited by Heat. These claims have not been confirmed by official representatives of the royal family or Kensington Palace.

Why Kate Has Run Out of Patience With Meghan

The reported stance is notable as Kate, 44, has historically been the most conciliatory figure on the Waleses' side of the dispute. A source told Heat, 'Kate has always strived to keep an open mind towards Meghan, in spite of their differences over the years.'

Read more Kate Middleton Is Reportedly King Charles's Final Bridge To Heal The Rift Between Prince William And Harry Kate Middleton Is Reportedly King Charles's Final Bridge To Heal The Rift Between Prince William And Harry

'At the end of the day, she's a huge believer in peace and forgiveness. It's not usually in her nature to hold grudges or side against someone just because.'

That tolerance appears to have reached its limit. According to the same source, Kate is now 'exasperated by the shameless stunts Meghan keeps pulling,' and frustrated by the duchess 'throwing her royal title around like it's a calling card, and disrespecting the rules and general behaviour codes that everyone who's lucky enough to be a HRH is morally obligated to obey.' These claims come from an anonymous source and cannot be independently verified.

The tipping point, if Heat's reporting is accurate, is a series of recent decisions by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that have reportedly landed badly at Kensington Palace. Their trip to Jordan drew particular criticism, with Kate said to view it as a betrayal, according to the magazine.

The couple also recently announced their first visit to Australia in seven years, a trip reportedly characterised internally as a 'faux royal tour.' The source told Heat, 'The faux royal tours, as well as this upcoming trip to Australia, have done way too much damage at this point, so it's no wonder Kate's finally run out of patience.'

Many of the royals are 'convinced Meghan is doing all these copycat moves on purpose' and believe she 'actually enjoys poking the bear.'

What Kate's Stance Means for a Family Reunion

The July visit was always unlikely to produce a meaningful royal reconciliation, but Kate's reported stance may narrow the possibilities considerably. Harry, 41, is said to be hopeful that King Charles will invite him to Sandringham to spend time with his grandchildren, Archie, 6, and Lillibet, 4.

Harry last met his father in September 2025, a meeting reportedly lasting just 55 minutes, and the prospect of a warmer gathering this time now looks uncertain, according to Heat. The fractures between both sides run deep and in multiple directions, with Prince William said to remain wholly unyielding.

An insider told the magazine, 'The king has tried everything, as has Kate, to get him to soften his stance and give his brother the time of day when he visits with the kids. But William is still insisting he cannot forgive all the terrible behaviour his brother has been guilty of these past several years.' Kensington Palace has not publicly commented on these claims.

The bind for Kate is a personal one. She has long believed that her own relationship with Meghan was the essential thread in any broader reconciliation between the brothers.

'She does feel that William and Harry's chances of reconciling would be a lot greater if she and Meghan were able to find some common ground,' an insider told Heat. With that common ground apparently gone, and William showing no sign of softening, the calculus has shifted.

'If his father wants to break bread with the Sussexes, then William won't stand in his way, but he won't be joining in, barring some type of miracle,' the source said. 'And that makes it even harder for Kate to effectively go against him and be around Meghan, either. She'll likely make her polite excuses and let the king get on with it by himself.'

The 'Fab Four,' a nickname once optimistically applied to William, Kate, Harry and Meghan during the early years, now feels like a very different era entirely.