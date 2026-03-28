Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face fresh questions over their Netflix future in California after a report by Heat World suggested the duchess was shaken by a public social media snub from Netflix chief Ted Sarandos, fueling speculation that one of Hollywood's most closely watched partnerships may be running out of road.

The latest claims arrived only weeks after the collapse of Netflix's collaboration with Meghan's lifestyle brand As Ever, which she had described as a venture 'always intended' to stand on its own. The same report said Sarandos and Netflix content boss Bela Bajaria had both unfollowed Meghan, while unnamed sources alleged remarks about Meghan and Harry overheard at Netflix were 'not complimentary.'

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos unfollows Meghan Markle and As Ever on Instagram... amid claims he is 'fed up' with the Sussexes https://t.co/qgVNGI8Iz1 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 20, 2026

None of this has been publicly confirmed by the parties involved, leaving the episode firmly in the realm of reported tension rather than established fact.

A Netflix Reckoning

If the account is accurate, the symbolism is hard to miss. Meghan has spent years projecting calm reinvention, moving from working royal to podcaster, producer, author and entrepreneur, yet this moment appears to strike at the centre of that post-royal strategy.

One insider described the unfollow as a 'slap in the face,' claiming Meghan felt 'totally betrayed' because Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant were regarded as genuine friends.

'Netflix were not happy with As Ever': Meghan Markle's brand 'didn't fit', insiders say as they respond to claims she's cut ties with streaming giant because she's being 'held back' https://t.co/qRKbPmKUDC — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 10, 2026

The sting, apparently, is not simply social. Meghan is reportedly pushing for a face-to-face meeting with Sarandos in the hope of salvaging what remains of the relationship, convinced there are still projects on the table and no reason the situation cannot be turned around. That insistence reads less like confidence than refusal to accept the direction of travel.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's partnership with Netflix seems to be going so poorly that co-CEO Ted Sarandos reportedly won't even talk to Meghan on the phone without a lawyer. https://t.co/ZabJcf76b8 pic.twitter.com/mjrjtV64nf — TMZ (@TMZ) March 17, 2026

Prince Harry is bound up in that calculation as well. More than five years have passed since the couple signed their headline-grabbing Netflix agreement, reportedly worth around $100 million, a deal that helped define their exit from royal life and led to their 2022 series Harry & Meghan. The documentary became Netflix's biggest documentary debut, but it also set an awkward benchmark that later projects have struggled to match.

The Weight of Expectations

That is the problem hanging over the Sussexes. Their most explosive material was always their break from the monarchy, and once that story had been told through the Oprah interview, Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir Spare, the sense of urgency around the brand inevitably weakened. Audiences had already seen the main event.

Netflix blindsided by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah sit-down and ‘Spare’ release: report https://t.co/ITvCki0xX9 pic.twitter.com/atiH0Vjqxn — Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2026

Netflix did continue to work with them. The source article says the couple are co-producing a new drama set in a wealthy equestrian world, while other mooted projects, including an adaptation of Carley Fortune's Meet Me at the Lake, have yet to materialise.

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Meghan's solo lifestyle series With Love, Meghan also helped promote As Ever, but the report says it has not been commissioned for a third run after criticism from viewers who found the programme 'out of touch,' 'curated' and 'narcissistic.'

Inside Netflix, according to the unnamed insider, patience appears to have thinned. The executives could no longer easily defend the 'incredibly heavy investment' in Harry and Meghan after the early spike in attention gave way to patchier returns.

Publicly, the company may still prefer a polished silence. Privately, the report paints a far more irritated picture.

That matters because it suggests the issue is no longer a single cancelled tie-in or one awkward click on Instagram. It is about whether Netflix still sees long-term value in the Sussexes as a creative proposition. Sarandos bears no 'personal vendetta' and would prefer to step back professionally without torching every social connection around him. Even so, that sounds like a controlled withdrawal, not a reset.

Harry may yet become central to whatever happens next. Netflix is still keen on a project tied to the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death next year, an idea that could place him in a brutally difficult position given the sensitivities around his mother's legacy and the likely reaction from Prince William.