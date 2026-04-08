Sarah Ferguson is reportedly refusing to return to the United States, with The Mirror claiming this week that the former Duchess of York, 66, fears she could face both anger from Jeffrey Epstein's victims and scrutiny from Congress if she travels to America.

The account, based on unnamed sources, says Sarah Ferguson believes any trip stateside could place her in the firing line over her past correspondence with Epstein and her long association with Prince Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson And The Shadow Of 'US Congress' Over Epstein

According to a source quoted by The Mirror, Sarah Ferguson has been blunt in private about her travel plans. 'Sarah has made it clear to those around her she will never set foot in America again,' the insider said, adding that she is 'deeply worried about the reaction she would face, whether from Epstein's victims or scrutiny from Congress'.

The insider claimed Ferguson 'feels it would be unbearable and does not want to be put in a position under oath where she would be asked not only about Epstein but also about Andrew'.

Ferguson is not a US citizen and is under no formal obligation, on the record available, to give evidence to Congress. No congressional subpoena or formal request has been reported in this material. However, Virginia representative Suhas Subramanyam has previously urged her to bring forward any information she might hold about Epstein.

As of this writing, nothing in these reports confirms that Congress is preparing to compel Sarah Ferguson's testimony, and there is no indication of any scheduled hearing.

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Royal Fallout, Lost Homes And A Family Keeping Its Distance

The former Duchess and Prince Andrew were forced out of their Royal Lodge home last year, with reports directly linking their eviction to their ties to the 's‑‑ trafficker'.

Ferguson's wider life has also narrowed. After the DOJ document release in January, she was said to have checked into a wellness retreat in Switzerland. Since then she has kept a notably low profile, with her precise whereabouts currently unclear in the reporting provided.

The Epstein scandal has strained her closest family relationships as well. In March, reports suggested that her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, and Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, would not allow Ferguson to live with them, even on a temporary basis. One source told the Daily Mail that 'Sarah is difficult to live with and they don't want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment'.

A second insider added another, 'That's not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don't actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily. There is clearly concern now that Eugenie and Jack will be tainted by association because of her parents and understandably in public the royals are keeping their distance from them.'

Ferguson's name has resurfaced repeatedly in material tied to Epstein. Her past correspondence with the late financier, together with Andrew's long‑documented friendship with him, has badly damaged her reputation.

In January, the US Department of Justice released more than three million Epstein‑related files; among them, according to reports, were numerous emails between Ferguson and the convicted sex offender. Nothing in those documents has been tested in court in relation to her, and she has not been accused of any crime.