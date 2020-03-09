Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to set up a new charitable organisation after they cease to be full-time working royals on Tuesday, March 31, and the military is expected to be the focus of their philanthropical work.

Prince Harry, who established Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated veterans, will continue to contribute to the welfare of injured and homeless military personnel in his post-royal life. He, along with wife Meghan Markle, is reportedly planning to set up a new charity to give assistance to veteran military personnel, both in Britain and the US, reports Mirror.

The Duke and the Duchess's new charity venture is expected to work on tackling issues like medical care and homelessness for the veterans and injured service personnel. Harry who has served in the armed forces in the past would also have to give up his honorary military titles including Captain-General of the Royal Marines when he quits as a full-time working royal.

A source claimed to the outlet that the royal couple wants to "collectively make a change in the armed forces arena". Meanwhile, palace sources revealed that the couple's plan to help the veterans of the armed forces would be "hugely welcomed" by Queen Elizabeth II.

The report comes as Harry and Meghan are expected to complete their last royal engagement as a senior member of the royal family on Monday. The couple will be joining the British monarch and the rest of the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey later in the day. The event will also mark the reunion of the fab four- Harry, Meghan, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

The queen had invited the couple to join the rest of the family for the commemoration of Commonwealth Day in UK before they start a new life in Canada. Though the 93-year-old monarch is believed to be upset that the couple did not bring their 10-month-old son Archie along with them for the trip, they showed up a united front when the trio made an appearance for the church service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park on Sunday.