Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced a fresh wave of backlash online after reports claimed anonymous royal 'sources' had fed details of their private Highgrove meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla to the press, a move critics branded 'pathetic.'

The Sussexes' meeting with the King took place at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire last Friday during Harry's five-day trip to Britain, with Buckingham Palace confirming only that the gathering had happened.

The news came after days of speculation over whether Harry and Meghan would see the King at all, and after Palace officials kept the details tightly under wraps. According to reports, the reunion was held privately at Charles's country residence, with no official account of what was discussed and no photographs released.

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The latest row has little to do with what was said in the room and everything to do with what allegedly escaped from it. It was reported that a source close to the monarch described the meeting as 'completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the King', while another account suggested the gathering lasted about an hour.

That was enough to send some royal watchers into a spin. One X user complained that Harry and Meghan 'can't keep their mouths shut,' calling the briefings 'pathetic, predictable and never-ending,' while others accused the couple of chasing attention and feeding the very headlines they are said to dislike.

It is a familiar rhythm by now, and frankly a bit mad. A private family meeting is kept off camera, only for the lack of detail itself to become the story, then the story after that. In royal-land, even silence tends to leak.

Highgrove And The Harry Meeting

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Charles and Camilla hosted the Sussexes at Highgrove, but has given no public summary of the talks.

Reports say the gathering took place during Harry's visit to Britain and that Meghan and the children were part of the family reunion, although the Palace itself has not expanded on the guest list or the subjects discussed.

The secrecy around the visit was, in itself, part of the point. Vanity Fair quoted a source saying the arrangement was made so that 'nothing would be shared,' while another report suggested the King wanted the meeting to remain watertight and that Camilla joined the gathering for support. None of that has been independently confirmed by the Palace, and the Sussexes have not commented publicly.

That leaves the public with a fairly odd picture. On one side, there is a visibly strained royal family trying to manage a deeply sensitive reunion away from prying eyes.

On the other, there are the usual familiar accusations from critics who seem convinced that any detail, however small, is proof of a publicity game. The truth may be more prosaic, but that never stops the speculation, does it?

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Sussex Silence And Palace Control

What is clear is that the Palace chose a minimalist line and stuck to it. There was no statement about the tone of the meeting, no reassurance about future plans and no attempt to frame the reunion as some grand turning point.

Just confirmation that the meeting happened and little else.

That restraint has not stopped the leaks from becoming part of the story. Online critics have seized on the fact that unnamed 'well-placed sources' were willing to talk about the length of the meeting and the atmosphere around it, even while saying almost nothing about the substance. For royal observers, that is often enough to keep the machine whirring for another day.

The couple, for their part, have not issued a response to the latest backlash. Whether that is strategic, sensible or simply the least bad option is another matter entirely. For now, the meeting remains private, the criticism remains loud, and the Sussexes remain, once again, at the centre of a story they have not publicly explained.