A homecoming four years in the making was meant to bring King Charles face-to-face with grandchildren he barely knows. Instead, Prince Harry's return to Britain last week unravelled into a very public row over where he would sleep, according to a leading royal author.

Archie and Lilibet arrived in the UK last week with Meghan, joining Harry after he had already begun a series of charity engagements, marking their first visit since the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. What followed was a five-day tug-of-war between Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes, one that ended in a meeting so secret even the heir to the throne was reportedly kept in the dark.

Why Royal Author Russell Myers Says the Trip 'Turned Into a Nightmare'

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Russell Myers, Royal Editor at the Daily Mirror and ITV, said the visit exposed how strained relations remain between Prince Harry and the institution he stepped back from in 2020. 'There were U-turns and backtracks, and it will have all added to the complete exasperation of the King and his aides when dealing with Harry,' said Myers, author of 'William & Catherine.'

'What was billed as a big homecoming—not only for Harry but potentially for Meghan too—turned into a nightmare,' he added. 'It was further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry's relationship with the institution.'

At the heart of the row was Harry's accommodation. His team and Buckingham Palace gave sharply different accounts of what had been agreed, after the Duke of Sussex initially declined an offer to stay at a royal residence, then later tried to accept it. Palace officials maintained that the deadline had already passed, turning what should have been a private family matter into yet another public scuffle.

A source close to the Sussexes described the drama surrounding the visit as 'quite stressful.'

Inside the King and Harry's Secret Reunion at Highgrove House

Despite the wrangling, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children were finally reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire. It marked the King's first sight of Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, in four years, and only the third time he and Prince Harry had met since his 2024 cancer diagnosis.

The gathering, which lasted around an hour, was reportedly staged under extraordinary secrecy. A source close to the King told Vanity Fair the operation was 'completely cloak-and-dagger, orchestrated by the king,' with everyone involved sworn to secrecy.

'The agreement was made before they met the king that nothing would be shared—no photos, no details. It was a top-secret arrangement and they pulled it off, and frankly they are delighted about that,' an insider close to the Sussexes shared.

Why Prince William Was Reportedly 'Furious' Over the Secret Meeting

That secrecy, it seems, extended to Prince William himself. A publication reported that the meeting was arranged as 'top secret,' and that the Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly not informed that it was taking place.

Prince William was reportedly left 'furious' after learning what had happened at Highgrove. While his father, brother and sister-in-law were meeting privately in Gloucestershire, William spent the day at his annual charity polo match in Windsor with Kate Middleton, the pair appearing relaxed and openly affectionate in front of cameras.

The brothers were in the same country for several days but never crossed paths, a gap royal watchers increasingly read as deliberate. The secrecy surrounding Highgrove suggests any thaw between King Charles and Prince Harry is being carefully managed and, according to the report, kept from Prince William.