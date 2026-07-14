Prince Harry has been brutally labelled 'poison' for the British monarchy by a prominent royal author following a private family reunion with King Charles at Highgrove on Friday. The blistering remark arrived in the middle of his ongoing visit to the UK for a high-profile series of public engagements, abruptly shattering the somewhat optimistic atmosphere that had been building around the trip.

For context, the Duke of Sussex originally stepped down as a working royal in 2020, triggering years of public friction. He returned to Britain on Monday for a remarkably busy week of charitable duties. His ambitious agenda included spending time at a children's hospital and officially launching the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games.

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Prince Harry Returns For Rare UK Visit

He did not make the transatlantic journey alone. Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet joined him over the weekend to share in some private family time in the UK. This gathering represents a major milestone, as it is the very first time the family of four has returned together since 2022. That rare domestic unity might explain the noticeably different energy surrounding the Duke over the past few days.

As is always the case with his visits, public opinion remains bitterly split. Yet many observers noted a much lighter, noticeably playful side to the Duke that seemed entirely absent during the difficult six years since he first left Britain. He appeared genuinely relaxed while navigating his packed schedule, even taking a brief, wild moment to try goat yoga.

King Charles Hosts Prince Harry At Highgrove

In a mad display of self-awareness, he jokingly introduced himself using his full, formal royal title during a recent podcast appearance. It is exactly the sort of stuff that leaves royal watchers guessing about his true intentions. Is he finally making peace with his heritage, or just playing to an entirely new audience?

Although he and Meghan Markle have repeatedly spoken out against the monarchy since stepping down six years ago, King Charles appears quietly determined to move past the lingering bitterness. That forgiving stance was made abundantly clear on Friday, when the monarch and Queen Camilla warmly welcomed the Sussex family to their rural estate.

Author Claims Prince Harry Damages The Monarchy

The peaceful family gathering, however, immediately drew the ire of traditionalists who believe the institution remains under significant threat. Outspoken royal author Tom Bower offered a damning verdict on the reunion during a fiery interview with The Daily Express, making it crystal clear he views the Duke as a fundamental danger to the Crown.

Bower claimed the visit to Britain could only harm the institution further. 'The man is poison for the monarchy, and I think all the damage he and Meghan have done over the last 5 years, yes, there was again more damage, and the monarchy's popularity has fallen,' he stated.

Bower believes the royal family must prioritise its public standing over familial reconciliation. 'It needs to rebuild its popularity and rebuild its respect for people,' Bower added in his stinging rebuke. 'And Harry's presence in Britain just undermines that effort.'