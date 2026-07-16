Prince Harry handled his latest UK visit without Meghan Markle by his side, with sources claiming the Duchess of Sussex 'stepped back' and let him deal with tensions with the royal family on his own. While public attention centred on security disputes and strained relations with the palace, insiders say Meghan deliberately stayed out of the discussions.

Those close to the couple now say that restraint was intentional. Rather than influencing how Harry responded to the royal family, Meghan reportedly allowed him to take the lead on the trip.

That account contrasts with long‑running claims that she has pushed Harry away from his relatives. As further details of the visit emerge, a different picture of her role has begun to take shape.

Why Meghan Markle Is Letting Prince Harry Take The Lead

According to a source who spoke to People exclusively, Meghan 'always lets him lead' when it comes to matters involving the royal family. The insider's account presents her as supporting her husband from the sidelines rather than directing his decisions.

Another insider suggested Meghan would have felt 'humiliated' had she witnessed the public back‑and‑forth between Harry and the palace unfold in real time. A separate source described her as 'very supportive' of Harry throughout the visit.

'There's a lot of sadness,' the source added, referring to how the week unfolded and Meghan's inability to be by his side.

These accounts offer a different narrative to persistent claims that she has manipulated Harry into distancing himself from his family.

Inside The Sussexes' Difficult UK Visit

The trip was complicated well before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Britain. Ahead of the visit, ongoing concerns over security arrangements again became a focal point, particularly amid speculation over whether Meghan and the children would accompany Prince Harry.

According to reports, Prince Harry initially declined King Charles's offer to stay at a royal residence during the visit. He later attempted to accept it, only to be told by palace officials that the deadline had already passed, turning a private family matter into a public dispute.

A source close to the couple described the situation as 'quite stressful' behind the scenes. Royal author Russell Myers, who wrote 'William & Kate', was more direct in his assessment.

'What was billed as a big homecoming, not only for Harry but potentially for Meghan too, turned into a nightmare,' he said, calling it 'further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry's relationship with the institution.'

Why Meghan Markle Avoided Public Appearances In The UK

Meghan made no public appearances throughout the visit and did not attend the Invictus Games 2027 countdown, a decision broadcaster JJ Anisiobi has linked to concerns over how she might be received. 'Meghan didn't turn up because she didn't want to get booed by people,' he said.

Former Sky News presenter Sarah Hewson offered a similar view of the situation. While security concerns have frequently been cited by those close to Meghan, Hewson said public reaction has increasingly factored into discussions of her return to the UK.

Read more Meghan Markle Allegedly Skipped Invictus Event Over Fears of Being Booed, Broadcaster Claims Meghan Markle Allegedly Skipped Invictus Event Over Fears of Being Booed, Broadcaster Claims

'There's certainly that theory that she didn't want a negative reception,' Hewson said, referring to the couple's appearance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

'We know when she's been here in the past, when she was here for the Platinum Jubilee, and I was outside St Paul's, there were certainly boos. There were cheers, but there were certainly boos for them.'

When Prince Harry and Meghan appeared at St Paul's Cathedral for a thanksgiving service in June 2022, crowds gathered outside gave a mixed reception, with several attendees booing as they arrived.

Whether security concerns or fears of a hostile public reception weighed more heavily on her decision to stay away, Meghan's absence has become one of the main talking points surrounding the visit, alongside the palace dispute.