Prince Harry has come under fire in the UK after describing his occupation as 'Prince of England' during a podcast recording in London earlier this week, a remark that royal watchers say misrepresents his official title.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, has been back in Britain for events linked to the Invictus Games, including a 'One Year to Go' milestone, and has been giving interviews about his life post‑royal duties. His latest appearance was on the 'Joe Marler Will See You Now' podcast, where he opened up about family life in California, his military service and how he sees his role today.

'Prince of England' Line Sets Social Media Off

During the recording, host and England rugby star Joe Marler began by formally introducing his guest as 'Henry Albert Charles David, Duke of Sussex,' then joked that Meghan Markle prefers to call him simply 'H.' When Marler moved to the kind of question that usually produces a straightforward LinkedIn answer and asked Harry what his occupation was, the Duke replied: 'Full-time dad. British Army veteran. Prince of England. Duke.'

I TOLD you he would expose himself in this podcast.



“Occupation?”



“Dad, British Army Veteran, Prince of England, Duke. Today it’s Duke.”



He is profoundly up his own arse and is desperate to be seen as part of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/zPfgxIHeAf — FAN of the Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) July 13, 2026

It was that third phrase, 'Prince of England,' that quickly left the studio and went viral. A clip of the exchange did the rounds on X, where users replayed the line and began dissecting both the accuracy and the tone of his answer. Some royal fans were unimpressed. One user wrote: 'Wait! Harry, when asked about his occupation, says he's the Prince of England. First of all, how is being a Prince an occupation? Also, saying 'Prince of England' isn't technically correct.'

Wait! Harry, when asked about his occupation, he says he’s the Prince of England. First of all how is being a Prince an occupation?



Also, saying “Prince of England” isn’t technically correct.



England is one of the four countries that make up the United Kingdom (England,… pic.twitter.com/gVDs027VPI — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) July 13, 2026

The same user then veered into insult, adding: 'You'd think he would know this. But we can't expect much from ol' Ginger nuts!'

Another poster echoed the anger and called for his rank to be removed, saying: 'What an embarrassment to the Royal Family, they really do need to strip their titles, he is such a dumb prince!'

A third user questioned the idea of royalty being framed as a job at all, writing: 'It may be his status, but it is absolutely not his job. A job is something you work at. A job can be defining. Harry is a prince by birth, and he has spent years abusing the title. Ridiculous little man.'

I may be his status but it is absolutely not his job

A job is something you work at

A job can be defining

Harry is a prince by birth and he has spent years abusing the title

Ridiculous little man — fiona tatham (@fiona14) July 13, 2026

The backlash will not surprise anyone who has watched online rows over Harry and Meghan harden over the past four years. Even so, the speed with which three words from an off‑the‑cuff answer detonated across social media shows how little slack the Duke is granted these days.

What Prince Harry's Official Title Actually Is

Much of the criticism fixated on two separate points, tangled together in that single phrase: the idea of 'prince' as a profession, and the specific wording 'Prince of England.' On the second point, the royal pedants, frankly, have him.

Harry remains a prince by birth as the younger son of King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and his formal style is Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex. His titles derive from the British monarchy and the United Kingdom as a whole, not from England alone, which is why there is no general usage of 'Prince of England' for any member of the Royal Family.

England is one of four nations that make up the UK, alongside Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and royal titles reflect that constitutional set‑up rather than a single country. In other words, 'Prince of England' sounds grand but is not a thing in the official sense.

The Duke's status has also been complicated in the public mind since he and Meghan, 44, stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Under an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II, the couple kept their Sussex dukedom but agreed to stop using the style His and Her Royal Highness for public and commercial work.

Crucially, that HRH status was never formally stripped through Letters Patent, the legal instrument used to alter titles, which means Harry still technically holds it but does not use it. He is, on paper, still a prince and a duke, but no longer a working member of the Royal Family.

That gulf between legal styling and day‑to‑day reality sits at the heart of this mini row. Harry appears to have been trying to distil a messy biography into a punchy list: father, veteran, royal. Critics, already primed to see arrogance, heard something closer to job title cosplay.

A Familiar Flashpoint in the Sussex Culture War

The podcast remark landed while Harry was back on home turf to mark the 'One Year to Go' countdown to the next Invictus Games, the multi‑sport event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel he founded. Photographs showed the Duke in the UK earlier in the week before Meghan later joined him on the trip and met the King and Queen at Highgrove.

Royal aides have not publicly responded to the social media backlash, and there has been no official clarification of the comment from Harry's team. The Palace has generally avoided engaging with blow‑by‑blow skirmishes involving the Sussexes, particularly when they relate to podcasts or commercial projects.

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Still, the episode underlines how even a minor slip in royal terminology can become ammunition in a much larger argument over Harry's place in the system he partly walked away from and partly still inhabits. His supporters might well see the outrage as wildly disproportionate, a storm over three slightly clumsy words. His critics see yet another example of a man they believe trades on royal status while railing against the institution.

Both can probably agree on one thing. If you are the son of the King and every syllable you utter is recorded, 'occupation' is a question you want to get absolutely, painfully right.