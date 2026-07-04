Meghan Markle is reportedly bracing for a difficult return to the UK next week with Prince Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as sources quoted in recent reports claim the Duchess of Sussex fears the trip could turn into a trap. The alleged concern centres on how she will be received by the royal household, with the story once again putting the long-running royal rift back under a harsh spotlight.

The Sussexes' relationship with the rest of the royal family has remained strained since their departure from royal duties and the wave of public interviews and memoir fallout that followed. The latest round of speculation came after reports said Harry is pushing to rebuild relations with King Charles, while Meghan is said to be far less trusting of the palace machinery around him.

Meghan Markle's Fears Over the Palace Return

Meghan is reportedly said to be 'terrified' about the trip and uneasy about returning to a place where, in the words attributed to an insider, she believes people have spent years spreading 'poisonous rumours' about her. The same account says she does not believe the atmosphere has genuinely changed, which is a fairly brutal read of a family already famous for keeping its distance.

The report adds that Meghan feels some courtiers are 'on the warpath' against her and Harry, and that she fears the couple could lose status rather than gain any real ground. That is strong language, and it comes from unnamed sources rather than anything official, so it should be treated carefully.

Still, it speaks to how little trust appears to remain between the Sussex camp and the wider palace orbit. There is also said to be a split inside the couple's own approach. Harry is described as telling Meghan she is expecting the worst and that his father genuinely wants to see them, while Meghan is reportedly trying to stay resilient because she understands how much the trip means to him.

That tension, if accurately reported, is hardly novel, but it does underline the awkward reality of a return framed as family business and treated by everyone else as a political event.

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The Private Royal Rules and the Royal Family Rift

The news came after royal columnist Alison Boshoff, writing and cited by the report, said a planned meeting between Harry and King Charles would be 'strictly private.'

The reported conditions are notably tight, with 'no cameras, no subsequent Instagram posts, no revelations in interviews afterwards,' which is the sort of rule-set that tells you just how fragile the whole thing still is.

Boshoff's source also said Charles was looking forward to seeing his grandchildren and that Harry wants to 'build bridges.' Those are the warm words. The colder reading is that both sides seem desperate to avoid another public mess, because one more round of leaked details would be, frankly, a bit mad at this point.

The report also says Meghan is open to Harry's hope that she and Catherine, Princess of Wales, might eventually meet and clear the air. That would be no small thing, given the reported clashes over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress and the alleged 'baby brain' remark said to have upset Catherine after the birth of Prince Louis.

None of that has been independently verified here, but it remains central to the mythology of the feud and keeps being dragged back into view whenever the Sussexes are due on British soil.

Why Meghan Markle Is Wary of the UK Trip

Harry is reportedly encouraging Meghan to make the first move, on the basis that Catherine would be receptive to a quiet sit-down. A source said he still has 'a huge amount of love and respect for Kate,' and does not think she holds onto bitterness forever.

Meghan is said to agree that peace with Catherine could help soften her battered reputation and show she is serious about turning over a new leaf. What remains far less likely is any meaningful reunion with Prince William. Harry has spoken publicly about wanting reconciliation, including in an interview in May 2025, but he also acknowledged that some relatives may never forgive him for 'Spare' and for various televised interviews. That is the knot at the centre of all this, really, and no amount of palace choreography seems able to cut through it.

There have been small signs of movement elsewhere. In September 2025, Harry reportedly met Charles privately at Clarence House over tea, a meeting that suggested at least some lines of communication remain open.

Whether that can survive another high-stakes UK visit, and all the noise that comes with it, is another matter entirely. The palace rarely says much, the Sussexes say even less, and everybody else fills the silence with rumours.