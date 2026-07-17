Prince Harry is facing fresh pressure over his future role in the Invictus Games after an online petition calling for his removal attracted more than 2,600 signatures, with critics accusing the Duke of Sussex of allowing the competition to become a 'media circus' instead of keeping the spotlight on wounded veterans.

The Prince Harry Invictus Games petition, launched on Change.org by Leticia Singletary, argues that the Games have drifted from their original mission. Rather than celebrating the recovery and resilience of injured service personnel, the petition claims media attention has increasingly centred on Harry himself.

'Prince Harry's presence has shifted focus from the heroic and inspiring stories of the competitors to a media circus centred around his persona,' the petition states.

It goes on to argue that competitors 'are not media props' and urges the Invictus Games Foundation to remove Harry from any formal role so the focus can return to the athletes.

With preparations under way for the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games, the campaign has added another layer to a growing debate over whether the Duke's public profile is helping or overshadowing the event he founded more than a decade ago.

Remove Prince Harry from Invictus Games - Sign the Petition! #DNAHarry https://t.co/Wch5lC0C01 via @Change — Paula Zakowski (@Mistysmom1) July 16, 2026

Why The Petition Was Launched

The campaign comes after weeks of renewed scrutiny surrounding Harry and the Invictus Games.

His recent visit to the UK drew headlines after he publicly warned that he faces an elevated terrorist threat in Britain. Reports also suggested he struggled to secure the level of financial backing expected for Birmingham 2027, while a media event promoting the Games was reported to have attracted a relatively small audience.

Against that backdrop, Singletary said she launched the petition to defend veterans and preserve what she believes is the Games' original purpose.

The petition also alleges that Harry, now a private citizen, has used his position within Invictus to gain access to government bodies, military facilities and media attention for personal benefit. Those are allegations made by the petition and have not been substantiated by the Invictus Games Foundation or Prince Harry.

In a personal statement accompanying the campaign, Singletary said she created the petition to support veterans, military families, sick children, government officials and victims of terrorism. She also claimed she had been blacklisted on YouTube and could no longer comment on the Daily Mail website after sharing the petition. Those claims have not been independently verified.

As of publication, the petition had surpassed 2,600 signatures.

Security Concerns Continue To Follow Harry

The latest controversy has also revived long-running concerns over security surrounding the Games.

Those concerns intensified after Harry published Spare in 2023, revealing the number of Taliban fighters he said he killed while serving in Afghanistan.

Among those who criticised the disclosure was former First Sea Lord Lord West, who warned that because the Invictus Games are so closely associated with Harry, extremist groups could view the event as a symbolic target. He argued that additional security could be required to protect competitors and spectators.

Ahead of his most recent UK visit, reports said Harry released his own security assessment warning that he faces an elevated terrorist threat in Britain. The report also raised concerns that the Birmingham 2027 Invictus Games could become a potential mass-casualty target, further fuelling discussion around Prince Harry security concerns.

Financial Questions Add To The Debate

Security is not the only issue hanging over Birmingham 2027.

Reports indicate the Games have secured just 11 corporate sponsors, generating an estimated £4 million in sponsorship, while individual donations have reportedly remained limited.

There is no evidence linking those fundraising challenges directly to Harry. However, critics argue the financial uncertainty has added to wider questions surrounding the organisation as preparations continue.

Harry's Future Role Remains Unchanged

Founded by Prince Harry in 2014 after he was inspired by the US Warrior Games, Invictus has become one of the world's leading sporting competitions for wounded, injured and sick current and former service personnel.

For many competitors and supporters, Harry remains the driving force behind its global success and international recognition.

Despite the online campaign, there is no indication the Invictus Games Foundation plans to reconsider Harry's position. A representative for Prince Harry also did not respond to requests for comment.

Whether the petition ultimately leads to any change remains uncertain. What is clear is that it has reignited a broader debate over the future of the Games and whether the world's attention should remain on their royal founder, or return entirely to the wounded veterans whose resilience inspired the movement in the first place.