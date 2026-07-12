Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing what one royal biographer has called a 'serious problem of survival' in California, with commentator Tom Bower claiming on a UK talk show that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are running low on options after Prince William's growing prominence and Harry's recent setbacks in court.

Harry and Meghan have spent the past four years trying to build a lucrative post-royal brand in the United States after stepping back as working royals. That experiment has brought a Netflix deal, a high-profile memoir and a flurry of interviews attacking the institution they left behind, but also legal defeats for Harry and a steady cooling of relations with the royal family. Now, according to Bower, the couple are running out of road.

The royal author set out his argument on Piers Morgan Uncensored, telling viewers he believes 'Harry and Meghan... have reached the end of a chapter.' The Sussexes, he said, are confronting 'a serious survival problem' as the tactics that defined their early post-royal years lose impact and, in his view, credibility.

Bower linked that squeeze directly to how they are now seen in London. He claimed the couple 'have been judged to be unreliable and untrustworthy by the King and by the judge,' a reference to Harry's recent legal defeats, and posed the blunt question hanging over their Montecito experiment: 'What are they going to do for their income from now on?'

According to Bower, the most obvious route, more bombshells about life behind palace walls, is effectively closed. 'They're not going to trash the table,' he said, suggesting the public appetite for fresh royal grievances has waned and that the Sussexes know further attacks on the family risk backfiring.

The timing of his warning is not accidental. The news came after reports that the Princess of Wales had stopped urging Prince William to meet his younger brother during Harry's latest 'chaotic' visit to Britain. Those brief, tense trips have become a symbol of the wider stalemate, with no sign of the private reconciliation Harry once said he wanted.

'Serious Problem of Survival' As Harry And Meghan Lose Ground To William

On Morgan's programme, the host argued that Harry and Meghan's public image has shifted dramatically since they first walked away from royal life. What began as a story of a young couple seeking freedom has, in his telling, curdled into something more awkward, especially in Britain, where repeated criticisms of the monarchy have worn thin.

Morgan claimed their prolonged attacks on the institution they left have 'ultimately undermined their appeal,' and insisted that in elite circles there has been a quiet pivot back towards the Palace. The people who matter, he suggested, are now more interested in being photographed with the heir and the King than with the couple who once blew the whistle on royal life.

'The A-listers want to be with Charles and William,' Morgan said on air. 'They don't want to be with the renegades trashing their family.' Stripped of his trademark outrage, it is a cutting line, because proximity to other famous people is, frankly, part of how Harry and Meghan have tried to stay relevant.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl backed that up with a concrete example, highlighting Taylor Swift's widely publicised meeting with Prince William at her Eras Tour show in London last year. The photo of the Prince of Wales and his children with Swift was precisely the sort of glossy, global moment many assumed the Sussexes would be cornering once they made Hollywood their home.

That contrast has become more pointed as William's public role has expanded and his popularity holds up. While Harry and Meghan have faced mixed reviews in the US and outright hostility in sections of the UK press, the future king has been racking up soft-power wins. For a couple trying to sell their story, that shift in star wattage matters.

Lifestyle Rebrand And Fears Of A PR 'Reset'

Morgan did not stop at the politics of celebrity. He took a swipe at Meghan's new lifestyle project, joking that the couple had swerved into 'nicely, nicely jam making,' an apparent reference to the crafted, domestic image the brand is building. The suggestion was clear enough that the Sussexes are reaching for softer content after realising how much damage their more confrontational material has done.

In Morgan's view, this is part of a broader attempt to reset their relationship with the royal family. He claimed he has spoken to people inside Buckingham Palace who are wary that any thaw could be turned into a media spectacle that benefits the Sussexes more than the institution.

'I think the King knows that,' Morgan said. 'His people definitely do because I talk to them, and they've been very wary of being used as a PR tool to reconnect them back to the A-list royals.' That is a strong claim, even by Morgan's standards, but it lines up with the Palace's recent ultra-cautious approach to anything involving Harry.

He went further, arguing that a photo-friendly reconciliation could 'revive' the Sussexes' standing in the US, where their celebrity status has occasionally looked wobbly, yet insisted, 'I don't think the Royal Family are going to let them do it.' In other words, if Harry and Meghan are counting on a glossy royal reunion to power the next phase of their brand, the gatekeepers at the Palace may simply not play ball.

Neither Harry nor Meghan has publicly responded to Bower's or Morgan's comments. There has been no formal statement from Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace either, in keeping with their longstanding practice of not engaging with punditry.

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It can be recalled that earlier reports suggested William and Kate had 'sent Prince Harry a clear message' after his brief reunion with King Charles, interpreted by commentators as a sign the heir is in no rush to reopen old wounds. Between that froideur at the Palace and the increasingly sceptical tone of some American coverage, the Sussexes are confronted with a question they cannot dodge forever, what is their story now, if not being the couple who left?

Some in Harry and Meghan's circle would argue they still have plenty of room to build a life outside the shadow of the Crown, through production, philanthropy and lifestyle ventures. Their critics, as this latest on-air pile-on shows, are just not convinced.