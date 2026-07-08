King Charles has asked senior aides to explore whether he can see Prince Harry during his latest UK visit, raising fresh questions over if and when Archie and Lilibet might next meet their grandfather, according to reports.

Reports said officials had been instructed to examine gaps in the King's diary while Harry is in Britain, while another report said that Meghan Markle travelling with the couple's children would increase the chances of a family gathering, although neither outlet said any plans had been finalised.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have publicly commented on the reports.

Harry's latest visit comes during a busy week of engagements linked to the Invictus Games Foundation and other charitable commitments. It also follows another difficult chapter in relations between the Duke and the Royal Household after the conclusion of his legal action against Associated Newspapers and the continuing disagreement over his security arrangements in Britain.

Security Concerns Loom Over Possible Reunion

Harry arrived in Britain without Meghan and their children after plans for the family to travel together reportedly changed because of continuing concerns over security.

Harry is also exploring whether additional privately funded security could allow Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to travel to Britain at short notice if a meeting with the King becomes feasible. Sources cited by the publication said Meghan travelling with the children would make a reunion more likely.

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Security has remained one of the defining issues surrounding Harry's visits since he and Meghan left royal duties in 2020.

The Duke has argued that privately funded protection cannot replace the access to intelligence available to government-authorised security teams, which he says makes it difficult for him to bring his family to Britain.

Buckingham Palace has maintained that decisions relating to royal security are handled through established government processes rather than by the King.

Harry has made the issue central to several legal challenges in recent years, arguing that the current arrangements place his family at greater risk when visiting the UK. The Government has said that protective security is assessed on a case-by-case basis under long-established procedures.

Limited Time Together For King And Grandchildren

A meeting during Harry's visit would be one of relatively few opportunities for Charles to spend time with his youngest grandchildren since the Sussexes relocated to California in 2020.

The King has met Archie only a handful of times. His only public meeting with Lilibet came during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022, when Harry and Meghan briefly returned to Britain with their children.

Relations between Harry and the Royal Family have remained strained since the couple stepped back from official duties in 2020. The divide widened after their interview with Oprah Winfrey, the release of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry's memoir Spare and a series of legal disputes involving sections of the British press.

Despite those tensions, communication between both households has continued intermittently through advisers and private channels. The latest reports indicate that palace officials and representatives for the Sussexes are discussing whether a meeting can be accommodated during Harry's stay, rather than confirming that one has been scheduled.

Royal sources reported that Charles is prepared to make time in his schedule if circumstances permit and that any reunion would depend on travel arrangements, security considerations and the King's diary.

As of publication, neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had publicly confirmed that a meeting had been arranged. The reports indicate that discussions remain focused on logistics while Harry continues his programme of engagements in Britain.