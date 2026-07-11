King Charles and Prince Harry quietly reunited at the King's private Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire on Friday, royal sources have confirmed, but one leading commentator says the 'real reconciliation' between father and son has not yet even begun.

The surprise gathering marked the first time King Charles and Queen Camilla had seen Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in person since 2022. The Sussexes joined the monarch at Highgrove on Friday afternoon, with the meeting kept firmly behind closed doors. Palace insiders have stressed that no official photographs or details of the conversations will be released, a deliberate contrast to the very public fallout that has dogged the family for years.

The news came after a turbulent week for Prince Harry's visit to the UK, which was billed around events for his Invictus Games but quickly became overshadowed by rows over accommodation, security and court defeat. Against that backdrop, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has warned against reading too much into a single afternoon at Highgrove, arguing that a 'real reconciliation' will require something far quieter than headlines about a royal reunion.

Why 'Real Reconciliation' Between King Charles And Harry Remains Elusive

Fitzwilliams said that the very fact the Highgrove reunion generated such intense media coverage would likely have made the King wary of moving too fast on any deeper rapprochement.

'Next time, if there is one, they should come and go without a media circus. Then real reconciliation might start,' he said, suggesting that genuine healing will only happen away from the cameras and the constant commentary.

He pointed to the King's age and health as a complicating factor, rather than a simple emotional trigger to bring the family back together. Charles is 77 and, as Buckingham Palace has confirmed previously, is undergoing treatment for cancer. According to Fitzwilliams, that makes time a pressing issue but does not magically erase mistrust.

'One hopes the germ of it has begun already, as the King is 77 and is battling cancer. If so, it will take a long time and no interviews from the Sussexes about the meeting,' he said.

That last line was pointed. The underlying concern in royal circles has been the possibility that any private encounter could later be dissected in media projects, memoirs or televised sit downs. After Spare and the Sussexes' earlier interviews, the family has reason to be jumpy. You do not need to be an ardent monarchist to see why.

Harry's 'Mess' Of A UK Visit Clouds Highgrove Moment

The Highgrove encounter came at the end of what Fitzwilliams bluntly described as 'a mess' of a trip for the Sussexes. Harry had flown in for engagements linked to the Invictus Games, the competition he founded for injured and sick service personnel, but the visit soon became mired in dispute.

'The visit of the Sussexes was a mess. Meghan's schedule was torn up and there were public rows over accommodation and security,' he said.

The rows were not spelled out in detail in the commentary, but the impression was of a couple still struggling to navigate their half-in, half-out royal status whenever they touch down in Britain. Add to that Harry's legal setback, losing his case against Associated Newspapers, and the optics start to look rough.

Fitzwilliams did concede one clear positive, noting that 'Invictus did get a 'one year to go' boost.' The games remain one of Harry's most respected projects, and the build up to the next edition clearly benefited from the attention. Even here, though, the royal watcher added a note of scepticism, saying: 'I strongly doubt that it will be repeated soon.'

In other words, do not expect this kind of high profile UK swing, complete with family visits and wall-to-wall coverage, to become an annual fixture. For a couple trying to live primarily in California, that may not be the worst thing.

Highgrove Privacy And A Very Quiet Althorp Retreat

What made the Highgrove reunion different was the decision to keep it entirely private. No photographs were released, there were no leaks about who said what around the table and no cosy shots of grandchildren exploring the gardens. For a royal story, that level of restraint almost feels wild.

Highgrove itself, the King's country retreat in Gloucestershire, has long been one of his most personal spaces. Inviting Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet there, rather than to a more formal palace, was a signal of sorts, even if the Palace is not spelling it out. It is the kind of gesture that will matter far more inside the family than in any press release.

After leaving Highgrove, it is believed that Harry and his family decamped to Althorp House in Northamptonshire, the Spencer family estate where his uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, lives. The property, which normally opens to visitors during the summer months, was shut on Friday and Saturday. That closure, coming immediately after the reported arrival of the Sussexes, fuelled speculation that the family wanted space and seclusion.

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The symbolism of Althorp, the resting place of Princess Diana, is hard to ignore. Here is Harry, back on his mother's ancestral land with his American wife and their children, having just spent time with his father, the King. It is the sort of image that would have dominated social media if there had been so much as a single photograph. Instead, there is silence.

Whether that silence holds, and whether future visits really do take place 'without a media circus,' as Fitzwilliams hopes, will be the real test. For now, all we know is that the King and his younger son finally shared an afternoon together with Meghan and the children, and that those banking on instant forgiveness may be getting ahead of themselves. Real reconciliation, if it is ever going to happen, sounds like slow, unglamorous work.