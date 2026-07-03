King Charles has been pulled back into the Sussex security row as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next UK trip is thrown into doubt, with one royal commentator accusing the couple of leaving the monarchy 'trapped' by the fallout. The dispute centres on whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can travel safely with their children next week, and whether the King's reported efforts to smooth matters over have only made the optics messier.

King Charles Reportedly Trapped In Sussex Security Row

Prince Harry was reconsidering plans to bring Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to Britain after being told on Friday that no taxpayer-funded police protection would be provided for the family's visit. The trip had been due to mark the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham, and would have been the first time the Sussexes had travelled to the UK together as a family in four years.

Harry's team had been waiting for a decision from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, which handles protection arrangements for senior royals on behalf of the Home Office. The review did not produce the result the Sussexes had hoped for, leaving the visit hanging in the air and prompting fresh speculation over whether Meghan and the children will now stay away.

That uncertainty is what commentators have seized on. Alison Boshoff branded the Sussexes 'agents of chaos' and said the situation had spiralled because of conflicting briefings and a lack of coordination around the trip.

Her criticism was blunt, but the underlying point was plain enough, the Sussex camp had announced one version of events, then the security question shifted underneath them. That kind of wobble is messy stuff, especially when a royal visit is meant to project calm, not confusion.

Boshoff said on the Palace Confidential podcast that her outlet had been left out of briefings sent to favoured reporters, before guidance changed again and the story appeared to unravel.

She argued that the outcome was especially painful for Harry's charities, which had been expecting to benefit from his visit. It is hard to overstate how awkward that is for everyone involved, not least for a family already carrying more baggage than any palace would care to admit.

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Harry, Meghan And The Security Question

The security row is not new. Harry lost a legal challenge over his UK protection arrangements last year, and the broader question of how the Sussexes are protected in Britain has been under review and dispute for some time.

No taxpayer-funded security would be provided for the family during the planned trip, and that a government spokesman described the UK's protective security system as 'rigorous and proportionate.' The same report said Harry was still hoping to find a way to make the visit happen.

Boshoff went further, accusing the Sussexes of briefing false information, including the idea that King Charles had personally offered to help with their security while in the UK. She said the situation looked 'very much like some attempt to manipulate that situation,' and described the King as being in an 'invidious position' because he was trying to move forward while the security dispute remained locked in place.

If the King has offered hospitality, but the public discussion becomes dominated by security, suspicion and press manoeuvring, he ends up looking trapped between duty and family loyalty. Harry and Meghan had already accepted an offer to stay on a royal estate during part of the visit, though the location was not made public.

They were also expected to use private accommodation during the trip, which only makes the whole arrangement feel more brittle.

What Happens Now

The latest reports suggest the family's plans remain unresolved, and that a final decision is still expected in the coming days. That leaves charities, royal aides and the Sussexes themselves in an uncomfortable holding pattern.

Harry has repeatedly said he wants reconciliation with his family, but the security issue keeps dragging everything back into the same old deadlock, where every move is interpreted as leverage by one side and as self-protection by the other.

Police protection would be available while the family were on a royal estate, but that outside those grounds Harry would have to rely on his private security team travelling from California. For the Sussexes, the argument is no longer just about protocol, it is about whether a family trip home can happen at all without becoming another public s**-show.

What is clear is that the trip was supposed to be about Invictus, not another round of royal trench warfare. Instead, the focus has landed squarely back on King Charles, Harry, Meghan and the familiar, weary question of who actually controls the family's movements when the cameras are off.