King Charles has stayed out of Prince Harry's bitter fight over royal security in the UK because the issue is not his to decide, according to a former royal butler, even as Meghan Markle and the couple's children pull out of an upcoming visit citing safety concerns.

The dispute stems from Prince Harry's long‑running battle with the UK authorities over whether he should receive automatic police protection when he returns to Britain. The Duke of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California with Meghan Markle, lost his publicly funded security and has since been challenging that decision through the courts. His latest planned trip, originally expected to include Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet, has again dragged the row back into the spotlight.

Why King Charles Is Not Intervening In Harry's Security Row

Speaking on GB News, former royal butler Grant Harrold, who worked for then‑Prince Charles for several years, said the monarch has 'got no control over that kind of thing' when it comes to Harry's UK security arrangements.

Harrold told presenters Anne Diamond and Stephen Dixon that decisions on royal protection rest with the Home Office and the Metropolitan Police, not with King Charles himself. In his words, 'That's the Home Office, that's the Met. I mean, he's not going to get involved in that. He could contact them and say, 'look, do you think you could,' but that's not really what he's supposed to be doing.'

In other words, even if a father might want to wade in for his son, a constitutional monarch is expected to keep clear of operational security calls. Harrold stressed that the King is instead 'advised' on such matters, rather than directing them.

He also suggested that Prince Harry's level of protection in the UK is decided on a case‑by‑case basis, rather than granted automatically because of his birth or previous status as a working royal. 'It's just not an automatic guarantee, and that's what the fight's about,' Harrold said. 'But I would have thought on this visit, it's most likely that he would have had it.'

That remark hints at a slightly awkward reality. On paper, the system treats Harry like any other high‑profile visitor whose risk profile is assessed individually. In practice, people inside the royal orbit appear to believe he would probably have been protected anyway during this specific trip.

Is Meghan Markle Using Security As A Reason To Stay Away From The UK?

The more combustible part of the GB News discussion came when host Anne Diamond suggested that Meghan Markle may simply 'not want to come' back to the UK, regardless of what is decided on police protection.

Diamond told viewers she had 'the feeling' that the Duchess 'doesn't see any point' in making the journey, adding that the couple's children 'apparently have very strong American accents' and 'don't really know they're British, frankly, and that's that.'

Harrold, who is careful at points but not exactly pulling his punches, agreed with her general assessment. 'I don't think she does,' he replied, before going further and saying it 'does seem like it's an excuse not to have to come with the family.'

It is a loaded claim, and one that sits squarely in the realm of opinion rather than documented fact. There has been no public comment from Meghan Markle or Prince Harry confirming that security is merely a pretext for her absence, and the Sussexes' camp has long argued that their safety concerns are genuine. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify Harrold's suggestion, so take everything lightly.

Still, the idea that Meghan is reluctant to return has become a kind of cottage industry in British commentary. Some argue she faced relentless hostility during her time as a working royal. Others say the couple's own media strategy has burned too many bridges. In that sense, security is not just about police escorts, it is about whether she feels remotely welcome.

The Human Cost: A Grandfather And His Grandchildren

Where Harrold sounded most visibly uncomfortable was in describing the personal toll of the stand‑off, particularly for King Charles and his relationship with Archie and Lilibet.

'It's sad because the King hasn't seen these grandchildren in what, four years,' he said, calling the situation 'unfair on him.' He pointed out that 'the children have done nothing wrong in this, and they should have the right to see their grandparents.'

That line cuts through the legal wrangling and PR skirmishes. Away from the headlines about Meghan Markle avoiding the UK or Harry suing the government, there is a 77‑year‑old monarch who, according to those who worked with him, simply does not see two of his grandchildren.

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Yet Charles's position is constrained. Intervening directly in Home Office decisions on security would raise serious constitutional questions and risk accusations of political interference. Doing nothing risks the perception that he is indifferent to his son's safety concerns or to the estrangement playing out in public. It is a lose‑lose, and he knows it.

Meanwhile, the children at the centre of it all are growing up thousands of miles away in California, learning their vowels in American English and, if Diamond's comment is accurate, with little sense of their British side. That might be perfectly normal for them. For a family whose entire existence is bound up with the idea of continuity and lineage, it is pretty wild.

Whether Meghan Markle is genuinely avoiding the UK or whether security fears are as straightforward as the Sussexes insist, one thing is clear. Every aborted visit, every lost opportunity, makes it harder to imagine the kind of easy, unselfconscious relationship between a grandfather and his grandchildren that most families take for granted. At some point, the protocol and the court cases have to meet reality in the middle, or they simply won't meet at all.