Family reunions are rarely simple. Few, however, come with the scrutiny of a monarchy attached. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle finally brought their children face-to-face with King Charles this month, the meeting was framed publicly as a long-overdue thaw.

Behind the scenes, according to a veteran royal author, the mood was considerably cooler than the headlines suggested.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Felt the Reunion Wasn't 'Warm and Fuzzy'

Royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six in an exclusive interview that the Duchess of Sussex left the gathering with mixed feelings. 'One gets the sense that, from Meghan's perspective, the reunion with Charles and Camilla wasn't entirely warm and fuzzy,' he said.

The 'Kate!: The Courage, Grace, and Power of the Woman Who Will Be Queen,' author went further, suggesting the visit did little to shift Meghan's priorities. He claimed 'it's fairly clear that Markle feels more secure in [her home] in Montecito, and doesn't want to give the impression that she will be any part of a return to royal life.'

Prince Harry's own comments afterwards appeared to reinforce that impression. Page Six exclusively reported that the Duke was overheard telling guests at the TIME 100 Sports Gala that Markle and the children were 'happy' to be home in California following their brief UK visit.

The couple stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and have since built a life in California. Neither a Sussex spokesperson nor Buckingham Palace responded to Page Six's request for comment.

Royal Editor Says Sussexes' UK Visit 'Turned Into a Nightmare'

Royal editor Russell Myers offered a blunter assessment of the visit's tone. While Andersen said it wasn't 'warm and fuzzy,' the royal editor described the visit as having 'turned into a nightmare'.

'What was billed as a big homecoming—not only for Harry but potentially for Meghan too—turned into a nightmare,' he said, calling it 'further evidence of the fractiousness of Harry's relationship with the institution.'

Much of the reported friction centred on accommodation arrangements. Buckingham Palace offered Prince Harry a place to stay, but he initially declined. He later changed his mind, but the palace officials insisted the deadline had already lapsed when the Duke of Sussex decided to accept the offer.

The Sussexes' team and Buckingham Palace gave conflicting accounts of what had been arranged. A source close to the Sussexes described the surrounding drama as 'quite stressful'.

Inside the Secret Reunion Even Prince William Wasn't Told About

Perhaps the most striking detail is who was kept out of the loop. Sources say the Highgrove meeting between Prince Harry, Meghan, their children and King Charles and Queen Camilla was arranged with such secrecy that Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly weren't informed it was happening at all.

That secrecy has reportedly rankled the Prince of Wales. TalkTV presenter Mark Dolan claimed on air: 'It's my understanding that William is furious about this. Why? Because it's a reward for the treachery, disloyalty and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan. Charles wants to see his grandchildren, I understand that, but I think that Harry and Meghan had no right to be on a royal property. They got their way as usual.'

While the Sussexes met privately with the King at Highgrove, Prince William and Kate were at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor for a charity polo match. The brothers reportedly did not cross paths during Prince Harry's visit.