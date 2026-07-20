Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to believe the moment may finally be right to reverse parts of their 'Megxit' exit, with reports claiming they are weighing up spending more time in Britain as interest in them cools in the US and relations with King Charles improve.

Veteran journalist Alison Boshoff has suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quietly reassessing their future after sensing a shift in both their commercial prospects and their family ties.

Veteran journalist Alison Boshoff said on The Royalist podcast that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun quietly considering a return after feeling that their popularity and opportunities in the United States have cooled.

Boshoff said the couple's thinking has also been influenced by signs that relations with King Charles III have improved in recent months.

While no formal plans have been announced, the reported discussions represent one of the clearest indications yet that Harry and Meghan may be looking to rebuild their relationship with both the Royal Family and Britain after stepping back as senior working royals in 2020.

Why The Couple Think The Timing Has Changed

The report suggests several factors have combined to make a UK return more appealing than it may have seemed just a few years ago.

Boshoff claimed Harry and Meghan have become increasingly aware that their commercial appeal in America is no longer as strong as it once was. After arriving in California, the couple secured a string of media and entertainment deals.

However, recent projects have attracted mixed public attention, prompting questions over the long-term direction of their post-royal careers.

At the same time, Boshoff said there has been a noticeable thaw in family relations following a recent private meeting involving King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Harry, Meghan, and their two children.

According to the report, the reunion has encouraged cautious optimism that reconciliation is now possible.

Although Buckingham Palace has not commented publicly on the claims, the reported meeting has added to speculation that both sides may be prepared to leave years of public tensions behind.

Could Harry And Meghan Return As Working Royals?

Read more 'Serious Problem of Survival': Royal Expert Claims Harry and Meghan Are Running Low on Alternatives 'Serious Problem of Survival': Royal Expert Claims Harry and Meghan Are Running Low on Alternatives

One of the key suggestions in the report is that Harry and Meghan could ultimately seek a more formal role within the Royal Family once again.

Boshoff suggested that the idea of returning in a semi-official capacity appears increasingly attractive to the Sussexes.

However, she acknowledged that such an arrangement would be controversial because Queen Elizabeth II rejected a similar 'half-in, half-out' proposal when the couple first stepped back from their royal duties years ago.

Any future role would therefore require careful negotiations and would depend on the approval of King Charles, as well as wider acceptance within the Royal Family.

Harry Has Never Hidden His Attachment To Britain

Despite building a new life in California, Prince Harry has spoken about his affection for the UK and his continued commitment to causes based in the country.

Harry is expected to spend time at Buckingham Palace during a planned UK visit in September. Looking further ahead, both he and Meghan are also expected to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, an event that has long remained close to the Duke's heart.

Those developments have added to speculation that the couple's visits to Britain could become more frequent if family relations continue to improve.

A Comeback Would Still Face Major Challenges

Even if Harry and Meghan are serious about strengthening their ties with the UK, a full reversal of 'Megxit' remains far from certain.

Whether the Sussexes ultimately return in an official capacity remains unclear. But if Boshoff's claims prove accurate, the idea of a partial reversal of 'Megxit', which was once dismissed as impossible, may no longer be as unlikely as it once seemed.