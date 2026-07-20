Four years of transatlantic distance cannot be erased in a single afternoon. The long-awaited reunion between Meghan Markle and King Charles on July 10 at Highgrove House was not exactly a picturesque reconciliation for the Duchess of Sussex, according to a prominent royal author. Meghan, 44, joined Prince Harry, 41, and their two children for a private summit with the 77-year-old monarch and Queen Camilla, 79, in Gloucestershire.

In case you missed it, this rare family gathering happened just after Harry wrapped up promotional duties in England for his 2027 Invictus Games. Meghan and the children, seven-year-old Prince Archie and five-year-old Princess Lilibet, had been holidaying in neighbouring Portugal. The family only travelled to the United Kingdom at the very end of Harry's itinerary because the Sussexes were previously denied taxpayer-funded security protection.

Meghan Markle And King Charles Reunion Strained

Expectations for a grand royal reconciliation might be slightly premature. Royal author Christopher Andersen recently told Page Six that the private family-only meeting felt distinctly strained. A polite afternoon of tea and pleasantries in Gloucestershire, it seems, is unlikely to magically resolve complex familial distance.

'One gets the sense that, from Meghan's perspective, the reunion with Charles and Camilla wasn't entirely warm and fuzzy,' Andersen noted. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

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Inside The Meghan Markle King Charles Reunion

The sheer mechanics of the gathering at the King's country residence highlight how heavily guarded the family remains about their internal dynamics. Photos of the event are not expected to be released anytime in the near future. A source speaking to People argued that keeping the public in the dark is actually an intentional strategy to protect fragile relationships.

'It is better that people don't know anything about these meetings,' the source said. 'They should be allowed to rekindle those family ties.'

It is wild to think about how much has changed since Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet last saw Charles in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The couple famously stepped back as senior members of The Firm in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California.

Life After Meghan Markle King Charles Reunion

When the As Ever founder and the Spare author set up house in the United States, they signed a $100 million deal with Netflix to produce content for the streamer. However, the streaming giant recently shifted direction. This past March, the company cut ties with the royal's lifestyle brand and cancelled her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, after only two seasons.

Despite the alleged awkwardness between the adults at Highgrove, the younger royals appear to be maintaining a solid bond with their grandfather. An insider shared with the Daily Mail on July 17 that Archie and Lilibet are staying close to Charles following the landmark meeting.

Kids At Meghan Markle King Charles Reunion

'Harry was never going to let the kids down, they were so invested in the trip,' the insider said. 'They FaceTime with Charles all the time, so they already have a relationship but they were so excited to finally come. It was their first proper chance to meet.'

This trip underscores a lingering tension between Harry's roots and his current reality. 'England is where Harry's heart has always lain,' the source went on to explain. 'It is no secret the Sussexes went to the States to try and seek their fortune, to try to capitalize on his fame and his royalty to some degree.' Balancing commercial pressures in California with the emotional gravity of the British monarchy is complicated stuff, and one polite afternoon in Gloucestershire is unlikely to resolve the transatlantic distance.