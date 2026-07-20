The Prince and Princess of Wales were reportedly not informed in advance about King Charles III's private reunion with Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their children earlier this month. According to Vanity Fair, only a small group of palace aides knew about the arrangements before the family gathered at Highgrove House on 10 July.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the reunion only after Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet had left the King's Gloucestershire residence. The visit reportedly lasted about an hour and marked the first time in four years that Charles and Queen Camilla had seen Harry, Meghan and their children together.

The reported reunion comes as Charles continues cancer treatment and Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire to repair his relationship with his family. However, reports continue to suggest there has been little progress in the long-running rift between Harry and Prince William.

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Meeting Arranged in Secret

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reported that Charles personally oversaw arrangements for the reunion and limited knowledge of the visit to a small number of trusted palace aides. According to the report, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, were not told the gathering was taking place before Harry and Meghan arrived at Highgrove.

A source close to the King said Charles wanted to spend time with Harry and his grandchildren while ensuring the visit remained out of public view. Buckingham Palace later confirmed the reunion in a brief statement after the Sussexes had left the estate, adding that no further details or photographs would be released.

Camilla Joined the Family Gathering

Nicholl also reported that Queen Camilla joined the reunion after Charles contacted her shortly beforehand while she was staying at her nearby Ray Mill House residence. A source said the King asked Camilla to join him because he wanted her support during the family gathering.

According to a source close to the Sussexes quoted in the report, Harry agreed before the reunion that no photographs or details would be made public. The source described the gathering as the first opportunity in four years for Charles, Camilla, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to spend time together as a family.

William and Harry Remain Estranged

While the reunion appears to represent progress in Charles' relationship with Harry, there has been little indication of similar progress between the King's two sons.

People magazine reported that William and Harry remain estranged, with a source saying there had been 'no movement' towards reconciliation and that the brothers currently have 'no contact'. The report added there was no expectation they would meet during Harry's visit to the UK.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said Charles appeared to regard rebuilding his relationship with Harry as a personal family matter, while William remained focused on his future responsibilities as heir to the throne. British broadcaster Helena Chard also told the publication that improving relations between Charles and Harry alone would not necessarily resolve wider tensions within the Royal Family.

Harry has previously said he hopes to rebuild his relationship with his family after he and Meghan stepped back as senior working royals in 2020. While the private reunion at Highgrove appears to have reopened communication between father and son, there has been no public indication that it has led to similar progress between William and Harry.