Meghan Markle has been accused of quietly cutting ties with journalist Omid Scobie in Los Angeles this year, with insiders claiming the Duchess of Sussex ended the relationship once he was no longer 'useful' to her media strategy. The allegation, centred on Scobie's long‑standing reputation as Meghan and Prince Harry's most vocal defender in the press, comes from unnamed sources quoted on Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack.

Scobie spent years positioned as one of the Sussexes' most sympathetic chroniclers. He co‑authored Finding Freedom, the 2020 biography widely viewed as the unofficial guide to Harry and Meghan's departure from royal life, and he consistently framed the couple in a favourable light as they clashed with the Palace and British tabloids. Both sides denied a close friendship, but Scobie was frequently described as 'Team Sussex,' a label his reporting did little to dispel.

Omid Scobie And The Meghan Markle 'Meal Ticket' Claim

The latest twist in the Meghan Markle and Omid Scobie saga comes from Shuter's newsletter, which cites an insider insisting the break did not come from the journalist's side. According to that source, Scobie's professional identity had become so bound up with Meghan Markle coverage that the idea he voluntarily walked away makes little sense.

'There is no way Omid walked away. Meghan was his biggest story, his meal ticket. If someone ended this relationship, it wasn't him,' the insider claimed, arguing that the dynamic was too lucrative, reputationally and financially, for Scobie to abandon.

A second source quoted by Shuter went further, suggesting this alleged distancing fits a broader pattern in how Meghan Markle manages relationships behind the scenes. 'She has a pattern. People are incredibly valuable until they aren't. Once she feels she's gotten what she needs, she cuts ties and rarely looks back,' the insider said. That is a sharp accusation, even by royal‑adjacent standards, and firmly in the realm of opinion rather than provable fact.

Still, it touches a nerve. Meghan's critics have long pushed the narrative that she burns bridges, from former staff members to estranged family. Her supporters would say the opposite, that she sheds toxic connections once they become damaging. The truth is probably less cinematic than either camp wants to believe, but the 'meal ticket' line is made for headlines and social media outrage.

A Sudden Career Pivot

What has fuelled speculation is not just the language of those sources, but Scobie's own career moves. Shuter's report notes that Scobie has stepped back from regular royal reporting and relocated to Los Angeles, with insiders presenting that shift as evidence he was sidelined by Meghan Markle rather than choosing to pivot on his own terms.

'Omid built a career covering Meghan. Walking away from your biggest story doesn't make sense. Being pushed aside does,' the same insider argued. It is a neat storyline, perhaps a little too neat, but there is no question that Scobie's visibility as the go‑to commentator on Harry and Meghan has faded compared with the height of Finding Freedom's publicity blitz.

For starters, after years of regular briefings, TV spots and carefully curated scoops about the Sussexes' inner world, Scobie's focus appears to have drifted to broader entertainment and culture. Shuter's framing suggests that change only really makes sense if his direct line into Meghan's camp has closed. Others would say it is what ambitious journalists do, they move on from a single beat before it consumes them.

The royals beat is brutal, though. Once you get tagged as 'pro' or 'anti' anyone in that universe, it is hard to shake. Scobie was painted as Meghan's unofficial mouthpiece by sections of the British press, something he has repeatedly denied, and that label limited how seriously some readers and editors took his work. In that context, a reinvention away from palace intrigue might be less about being 'pushed aside' and more about basic career survival.

A Relationship That Was Never Official, Now Allegedly Over

In case you missed it, Meghan and Omid Scobie have both publicly downplayed the idea they were friends. During Finding Freedom's rollout, sources repeatedly insisted the book was not authorised and that Meghan had not collaborated directly with Scobie, even as his access to sympathetic voices close to the couple was obvious. The Palace never accepted that nuance, and the perception that he was part of Team Sussex stuck.

This is what makes the current narrative slightly mad. You cannot officially deny a friendship for years, then watch commentary erupt over a supposed friendship ending. The relationship, such as it was, largely played out in quotes and flattering framing, not in Instagram selfies or cosy restaurant pap shots.

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What Shuter's insiders are really describing is not the collapse of a public friendship, but the end of an arrangement in which one journalist seemed consistently aligned with Meghan Markle's side of the story. If they are right, she has decided that alignment is no longer useful. If they are wrong, Scobie might simply have tired of being defined as 'the Meghan guy' and chosen to step away from royal drama before it swallowed his entire career.

That ambiguity is the awkward centre of so much Sussex coverage. Outsiders can see who benefits from which story, but not who picked up the phone first or who quietly stopped returning calls. Until either Meghan or Scobie chooses to go on the record about where things stand, the 'meal ticket' narrative remains just that, a story others are very keen for us to believe.