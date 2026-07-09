The arrival of Prince Harry in London on Monday, 6 July, for a series of high-profile Invictus Games engagements has been marked by a notable absence of Meghan Markle, who did not cross the Atlantic with her husband. According to a former royal aide, King Charles is profoundly saddened by his daughter-in-law's absence during this first leg of his son's latest UK trip.

The Duchess of Sussex has not set foot on British soil in four years. Her final appearance in the country took place during the sombre funeral proceedings for the late Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

While the Duke is currently balancing a packed schedule in the capital, the emotional and physical distance between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace continues to dominate the public discourse. As Harry navigates his solo London trip, the lack of a clear plan for a face-to-face meeting with his father has once again cast a spotlight on the unresolved rift within the royal family that has defined the Windsors for years.

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Prince Harry Navigates London Visit Without Meghan

The Duke wasted no time upon his arrival this week. He headed straight to a film premiere to support his close friend Misan Harriman. The acclaimed photographer also shares a tight bond with Meghan, which perhaps made her absence feel even more noticeable.

Later that very same Monday, Harry appeared at Chatham House to represent the Invictus Games Foundation. It is a wildly busy schedule, but one glaringly devoid of family reunions so far. Currently, Harry has not met with his father during this visit. It remains completely unclear if the pair will actually reunite behind closed doors.

King Charles Reportedly Disappointed By Solo Trip

Speaking exclusively to The Express US on behalf of Canada Casino, former royal butler Grant Harrold painted a picture of a rather wistful sovereign. He noted that it is now highly uncertain whether the British public will see Meghan at all this month.

'I really think he would have been looking forward to seeing Meghan, so I think he'll be deeply saddened if he doesn't get to spend time with his daughter-in-law,' Harrold stated. The former aide stressed that the King does not hold grudges. Instead, he focuses on the warm relationship they shared before the messy stuff happened. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims about the monarch's emotional state, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Disappointed Monarch Remembers Close Bond With Meghan

Before the Sussexes stepped back from their royal duties, Charles and his daughter-in-law were notably close. Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand detailed this unexpected warmth in their biography Finding Freedom. A friend of the former actress revealed that Meghan found a supportive and loving father in Charles.

This paternal connection, the friend claimed, changed her life for the better. Furthermore, the source noted that Charles had taken a real shine to Meghan when she first joined the royal family. It is a stark contrast to the frosty distance that defines their current dynamic.

Invictus Games Could Prompt Future Birmingham Reunion

All hope for a family meeting is not entirely lost just yet. While the London leg is strictly a solo flight for the Duke, plans are reportedly still being evaluated for Meghan to join her husband in Birmingham for the second part of his itinerary. The Invictus Games remain a project she champions fiercely alongside Harry.

Harrold suspects the King will do whatever is within his power to accommodate a visit if she decides to fly over for the Birmingham event. It is as much a matter of long-term strategy as of familial affection. The expert concluded that any meaningful attempt by the King to repair his frayed ties with Prince Harry can only go so far without also reconnecting with Meghan.

For now, the world watches as Prince Harry continues his work, while the distance between him and his family remains a stark reminder of the challenges that remain in bridging the divide.