Prince Harry recently returned to the UK for charity engagements and to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. However, he and his brother, Prince William, spent five days in the same country without exchanging a single word, according to royal insiders, who say the silence between the two princes has hardened rather than eased.

The visit brought Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, face-to-face with King Charles for the first time in years. It did little, however, to bring him any closer to the Prince of Wales.

Why Insiders Say the Brothers' Bond Is Still 'So Broken'

Prince William and Prince Harry were once very close. Before Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties, he, Prince William and Kate Middleton were often seen as a close royal trio.

However, things changed after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also made public criticisms of the Royal Family in television interviews, their Netflix series 'Harry & Meghan' and Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' and the relationship has never fully recovered.

'It's so broken,' an insider told People about the relationship between the King's two sons, in the outlet's exclusive cover story this week. A separate source who knows both brothers went further, admitting the standstill has surprised even those close to the family.

'I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest,' the source continued. 'But there has been no movement, especially on William's side. There is no contact.'

Inside the Secret Reunion That Left Prince William and Kate in the Dark

Prince Harry's family reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla during their UK trip. The meeting was reportedly arranged with such secrecy that Prince William and Kate Middleton were not told it was happening.

Read more Prince William Reportedly 'Furious' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Reunion With King Charles Prince William Reportedly 'Furious' About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Reunion With King Charles

The reunion unfolded at Highgrove House, the British monarch's private country residence in Gloucestershire, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the same day at a charity polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, less than two hours away.

Royal commentator Mark Dolan claimed William was furious about the meeting. 'It's my understanding that William is furious about this,' he said. 'Why? Because it's a reward for the treachery, disloyalty and the cruelty of Harry and Meghan.'

Not every observer read Prince William's mood the same way. Speaking to Page Six, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield offered a more measured take: 'Prince William probably understands why his father did it, even if he wouldn't have done it himself.'

How the Sons of King Charles Ended Up on Separate Paths

The breakdown between Prince William and Prince Harry traces back to 2018, when tensions reportedly first surfaced over how the Prince of Wales treated Meghan following her engagement to Harry. The rift widened sharply after the Sussexes stepped back from royal duties in 2020, then deepened further with the couple's 2022 Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan' and the 2023 publication of Prince Harry's memoir, 'Spare,' in which he detailed a physical altercation with his big brother.

Royal historian Robert Lacey, author of 'Battle of Brothers,' believes the divide is far from temporary. 'The rift is very profound and very long-lasting,' Lacey said. 'It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologises.'

For now, that move has not come. With no contact reported between the brothers and no sign of a meeting on the horizon, Prince William's continued distance suggests reconciliation, if it comes at all, remains a distant prospect.