A research company stirred debate online after it named Prince William as the "Sexiest Bald Man" of the year, beating famous celebrities Vin Diesel, Samuel L. Jackson and Jason Statham.

Analytics research company SEO Reboot revealed that the Prince of Wales got a 9.88 "sexy" score out of 10. Action stars Diesel, Statham and Jackson followed with a score of 8.81, 8.51 and 7.31, respectively. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos grabbed the fifth spot with 7.12.

However, the result divided opinions and netizens took to X to share their disagreement. One fan of the "Transporter" star shared a topless photo of the actor and wrote: "What do you mean Prince William is the sexiest bald man alive?"

Meanwhile, lawyer and political activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, author of "This Is Why I Resist" wrote: "Prince William 'Sexiest bald man alive'.... even his receding hairline disagrees."

One X user commented on her post: "It's the era of shiny dome" while others shared photos of other bald actors who could have coveted the title of "Sexiest Bald Man" of the year.

Despite this, there were those who defended Prince William with one explaining that SEO Reboot's result could have been based on other factors too.

"It's not all about looks. Power is just as important," one wrote and another chimed in: "I'm sure he has more redeeming features that they failed to mention."

"Love this for Prince William! ❤🔥," posted another.

"Prince Harry used to bully his brother about going bald, but karma certainly hit the Duke of Sussex hard," another wrote referring to the criticism Prince Harry levelled at his brother's baldness in his memoir "Spare".

The Duke of Sussex wrote about the time he reunited with Prince William in 2021: "I looked at Willy, really looked at him, maybe for the first time since we were boys. I took it all in: his familiar scowl, which had always been his default in dealings with me; his alarming baldness, more advanced than my own; his famous resemblance to Mummy, which was fading with time."

Another fan of the Prince of Wales announced: "Ladies and Gentlemen, put your hands together for the World's sexiest bald man of 2023," wrote one X user. "William just makes it look cool😎😎, even with his 'alarming baldness'❤️❤️❤️..."

A second wrote: "Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has once again been voted 'The World's Sexiest Bald Man' - because he wears it proudly 😎👑"

Both Prince William and Prince Harry have inherited the baldness gene from their father, King Charles III, who got it from Prince Philip. The Prince of Wales' hair loss is more prominent than his younger brother, whose bald patch is more noticeable around the crown area.