Princess Eugenie is a proud sister as Princess Beatrice's wedding gown went on public display at Windsor Castle.

Princess Eugenie took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share pictures from her elder sister Princess Beatrice's visit to the Windsor Castle. She captioned one of the pictures: "Beatrice viewed her beautiful wedding dress yesterday, which went on display at Windsor Castle today."

"So lovely to see it again. Proud sister!!" the 30-year-old added, tagging Royal Collection Trust in the story.

The British royal shared another picture of the display at Windsor Castle which showed her sister looking at her wedding gown, shoes, and a replica of her wedding bouquet. Eugenie quipped in the post: "You can see it (sadly not Bea she has left by now) at Windsor Castle if you are visiting the castle." She also added a funny Gif of Ariel from "The Little Mermaid" blowing a kiss over the photo while donning her own wedding frock.

The display put up in the State Dining Room at Windsor Castle has been open for visitors from Thursday to Sunday, Nov. 22. Beatrice went to the castle to see the display on Wednesday, a day ahead of its opening for the public.

The focus of the display is the princess's vintage gown, which she borrowed from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17. The ivory gown by Sir Norman Hartnell was remodelled and fitted by the queen's dresser Angela Kelly and dressmaker Stewart Parvin for Beatrice's wedding.

Apart from the dress which is over 60-years-old, Beatrice's wedding shoes made by Valentino and a replica of her bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers have also gone on display.

Eugenie and Beatrice, the two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and the Duchess of York, are believed to be extremely close and are often spotted together. Beatrice was her younger sister's maid of honour at her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018, and Eugenie may have returned the favour at Beatrice's secret nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July this year. Eugenie was also the one who had clicked Beatrice and Edoardo's engagement pictures in September 2019.