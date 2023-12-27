Annabel Elliot talked about the positive influence King Charles III has on her sister, Queen Camilla, in a documentary that highlights the monarch's coronation that took place earlier this year on May 6th at Westminster Abbey.

Her Majesty has been called the King's "rock" and the "yin to his yang" in an interview with the Queen's younger sister for the BBC documentary titled "Charles III: The Coronation Year".

"She is his rock and I can't actually emphasise that enough. She's somebody who is completely loyal and she isn't somebody who has huge highs and lows," Elliot said of her older sister.

She added of the couple's relationship: "He brings to her everything, I'm not talking about all of this but you know he has such a knowledge and interest in so many different things which she wouldn't really have been open to, if she hadn't met him. They are their yin and yang really, they really are polar opposites, but it works brilliantly."

Elliot, an interior designer, served as Lady in Attendance to Queen Camilla during the coronation, alongside the Queen's close friend Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne. Lady Lansdowne also spoke about the close bond between King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the documentary.

She said the experiences that the couple have had together made them close and made them an "extraordinary team". She shared that "whether they've sort of had to fight to get there, or whether it's just because they've been through a lot together...it's made them have a really strong bond".

Meanwhile, the documentary also showed King Charles III being affectionate with his grandchildren during a rehearsal for the coronation. It shows Prince William and Kate Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey with all three of their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five. Prince George was one of the King's Pages of Honour during the coronation.

I’m watching Charles III The Coronation Year and I thought this was a lovely moment the Wales family greeted King Charles Prince William Princess Catherine Prince George Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all showing a loving family #PrinceGeorge #PrincessCharlotte #PrinceLouis… pic.twitter.com/AktHqp35eb — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) December 26, 2023

His Majesty can be seen embracing each of his grandchildren. Richard Jackson, Bishop of Hereford, who served as one of the two bishops who assisted Queen Camilla during the coronation, is heard in the documentary praising the show of affection.

He said: "I think what struck me particularly is how extraordinarily affectionate they are. They're clearly a very close family of all the generations and in a sense you felt you were part of a family occasion as well as royal occasion and a national occasion."

"Charles III: The Coronation Year" was released on December 26. It follows King Charles III and Queen Camilla's preparations for the coronation and the service itself. It also showed the aftermath of the death and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.