Queen Elizabeth II is due to celebrate her 94th birthday next week, amid the lockdown. The celebrations might have to be subtle due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that has restricted gatherings of any kind. However, Ben Fogle, a well-known English broadcaster has come up with an adorable idea to celebrate the queen's birthday on April 21.

According to Hello, Ben Fogle has called out the public to join in the celebration from their doorsteps, balconies, and windows and sing "Happy Birthday" for Queen Elizabeth II in the world's largest birthday shoutout. The idea is to let the queen know that she is cared for in the way the UK has been clapping for the NHS workers for their tireless and fearless efforts on the frontline workers while battling against COVID-19.

Fogle made the suggestion through his official Twitter account. He made a request in a video wherein he is accompanied by his daughter Iona who makes the plea to the whole country to throw a surprise for the queen at 9 am on Tuesday, April 21.

"It's the Queens birthday next week. Iona thought we should show her how much we care by throwing her the worlds biggest birthday. At 9am on 21st April let's all sing her Happy Birthday from our windows, balconies and doorsteps and show her how much we care #singforthequeen," the caption on the post reads.

"Let our song bring good cheer not just to Her Majesty but to the whole nation," says Fogle's daughter.

The video garnered thousands of views and comments. #Singforthequeen amassed comments and overwhelming response. While some were impressed with the idea, other Twitter users criticised the suggestion.

To this, Fogle responded with another tweet and the same video of himself with his nine-year-old daughter and wrote:

"Some of the responses seem pretty mean spirited to a well-intentioned idea from a 9 year old. I have always taught my children to be kind and thoughtful. We watched the speech with 24 million other people and Iona thought it would be a nice way to say thank you. Kindness matters."

Earlier this month, the queen reached out to her people via a pre-recorded message from Windsor Castle addressing on the coronavirus pandemic. The speech was one of the most-watched television broadcasts. It is said that nearly 24 million people tuned into to see the head of the state address the nation.

The monarch was born as Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in 1926 in London. She was the first child of King George VI and Queen Mother. She ascended the throne after her father died in 1953. She is the longest-living, longest-reigning British monarch and the oldest living monarch.