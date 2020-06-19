British singer Dame Vera Margaret Lynn passed away on Thursday, aged 103. The singer who has been awarded several royal honours for her services during the wartime passed away surrounded by her family. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II is said to be very upset at the news of the demise of the singer and sent a private condolence message to the family.

Vera Lynn was well-known for her wartime songs that entertained and boosted the morale of the soldiers fighting for the country far away from their homes. "Auf Wiederseh'n, Sweetheart," "My Son, My Son," and "I Love This Land" are some of her hit singles. The song that made her into a symbol of freedom at the time of war was "We'll Meet Again" and "The White Cliffs of Dover."

In her recent televised speech, Queen Elizabeth II addressed the nation as it battled against the coronavirus pandemic and referred to the music icon's song "We'll Meet Again" and said: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again. We will be with our families again. We will meet again."

According to Hello, the head of the state lead the royal family in paying tribute to the singer and sending condolences to the Lynn family. The queen reportedly sent a "private message" and as for Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla honoured the singer through a post on social media.

The pictures included images of the singer with the prince and duchess along with a solo photo of Vera Lynn with her medal from the royal family. "Remembering Dame Vera Lynn," Clarence house wrote.

"Deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain's best-loved entertainers," Vera Lynn's family said in a statement.

In addition, prime minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Lynn through a tweet on his official Twitter account and said: "Dame Vera Lynn's charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."

Lynn was affectionately known as "the Forces Sweetheart." During the war, the singer joined Entertainments National Service Association (ENSA) and war-stricken areas like India, Burma, and Egypt and performed in outdoor concerts to entertain the troops and spread cheer. Later, she devoted her life to charity work for ex-servicemen and disabled children. She was bestowed with several honours and wards. In 2016, she was made a member of Order of the Companions of Honour.