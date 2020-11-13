Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, split from his wife Autumn Kelly earlier this year. However, the former couple has amazed everyone by keeping things cordial and civil between them.

Peter Phillips, son of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, will celebrate his 43rd birthday on Sunday, Nov. 15. The British royal is expected to spend his special day with ex-wife Autumn Kelly, and their two children- Savannah Phillips, nine, and Isla Phillips, eight, reports Hello! magazine.

Autumn, who tied the knot with Peter in 2008, has continued living on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire after calling it quits with the royal late last year. It is believed, however, that they now reside in separate buildings within the estate rather than sharing their marital home.

The former couple announced their separation in February 2020 by releasing a joint statement that read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

The statement further revealed that the two have reached this conclusion since they thought it the best course of action for their two children and their own friendship. It noted: The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.The couple's first priority will remain the continued wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla."

The announcement came amid rumours that Autumn was planning to return to her native land Canada. However, she has continued living at the Gatcombe estate, where Princess Anne herself also resides with husband Sir Timothy Laurence. The 730-acre estate is also home to Peter's sister Zara Tindall, who lives with her husband Mike Tindall and their children Mia and Lena.

Autumn has remained on good terms with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law as well, and even accompanied them and her estranged husband at the Cheltenham Festival in March. The group was seen chatting and laughing together at the racecourse.