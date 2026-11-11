Pakistani television anchor Rabia Ahsan, 41, was found shot dead at her family home in Rawalpindi on Sunday, 8 November 2026. Her husband, Ahsan Tahir, was arrested after her brother accused him of murder, although the suspect reportedly claimed the shooting was accidental. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

The case took another turn on Tuesday, 10 November, when a Rawalpindi court extended Tahir's physical remand by four days. Investigators are examining evidence recovered from the couple's home, including a pistol allegedly involved in the shooting. The allegation of deliberate murder remains unproven.

Who Was Rabia Ahsan? Inside the TV Anchor's Career and Family Life

Rabia Ahsan was a Pakistani journalist and television presenter associated with 92 News. She was known for covering current affairs and had previously co-hosted a programme alongside senior journalists Amir Mateen and Rauf Klasra.

Beyond television, Ahsan reportedly operated a private beauty salon in Islamabad. Her professional life involved both journalism and business, although relatively little about her personal background had been publicly documented before her death.

She had been married to Ahsan Tahir for approximately 16 years. The couple had two daughters.

Tahir reportedly worked as a deputy director at Pakistan's Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), a government organisation serving Pakistanis living abroad.

Ahsan remained professionally active shortly before her death. Reports indicate she presented a television programme on Saturday night, 7 November. She had also reportedly uploaded a YouTube video discussing the US midterm elections shortly before she died.

Her death prompted public expressions of grief, including a statement from Pakistan's First Lady, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, who called for a thorough, impartial and transparent investigation.

Rabia Ahsan's Death and the Allegations Against Her Husband

According to the first information report (FIR), Ahsan's mother and sister were sitting in the lawn of the family's Gulshanabad residence at around 2.30pm on Sunday when they heard a gunshot from the bedroom.

Her sister rushed towards the bedroom and reportedly discovered Ahsan lying on the floor in a 'pool of blood'. Tahir was allegedly holding a pistol when she entered.

Police subsequently recovered a .30-bore pistol and ammunition. An initial examination identified a gunshot wound below Ahsan's neck.

Her brother, Khurram Ahmed, lodged a complaint accusing Tahir of shooting his sister. Police registered a case under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), which deals with murder, alongside provisions under Punjab's arms legislation concerning unlawful firearm possession.

Tahir reportedly claimed the gun discharged accidentally. However, the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been independently established, and investigators have not publicly confirmed a motive.

The family's position has also attracted scrutiny. Some reports suggested that Ahsan's brother was considering withdrawing his complaint, reportedly because he believed the shooting may have been accidental. However, other accounts disputed this, and any proposed withdrawal would remain subject to the court's decision.

City Police Officer Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said the investigation would proceed on its merits. Forensic evidence and the post-mortem findings remain central to establishing what happened inside the bedroom.

At Tuesday's hearing, the court extended Tahir's physical remand by four days and directed investigators to complete their investigation and submit the relevant records, including the post-mortem report.