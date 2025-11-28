American R&B singer Ray J has been arrested in Los Angeles after a dramatic livestream dispute with his ex-wife, Princess Love, during which she accused him of pointing a gun at her while their young daughter was present.

The incident unfolded during a tense broadcast shared across social media platforms, drawing immediate concern from viewers and prompting a police response that resulted in the musician being taken into custody.

Arrest and Criminal Threat Charge

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old singer was booked into a Los Angeles jail on Thursday, 27 November, on a charge of making a criminal threat. Court records indicate that his bail was set at 50,000 USD and that he was released later the same day.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not respond to requests for comment, nor did shared representatives for Ray J and Princess Love. The arrest followed mounting online reaction to the livestream, which had captured a volatile exchange involving accusations of danger, alcohol use and threats.

Livestream Footage Shows Alleged Gun Incident

Footage of the livestream circulating online shows an escalating argument between Ray J, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., and Princess Love. At one point, Love steps into frame holding their seven-year-old daughter, Melody.

During the confrontation, she can be heard saying, 'Ray, you just pointed a gun,' prompting the singer to respond, 'Drive drunk, Princess. Go 'head. You wanna take my kids? You and 'yo drunk cousin?'

Ray J repeatedly accuses Love and her cousins of intending to 'drive drunk', labelling them 'alcoholics' as tensions rise. Love, still off-camera at moments, fired back: 'I'm not driving. You just pointed a gun at us.' Ray J denies the accusation, insisting, 'I didn't point nothing at y'all.'

Escalation During the Confrontation

The livestream continues with the former couple exchanging accusations, including Love calling the 'Wait a Minute' singer 'a woman abuser'. As the argument deepens, Ray J questions why Love woke their daughter, to which she replies, 'All I wanted to do was have a good Thanksgiving.' The footage, later posted by various social media accounts, also shows Ray J holding what appears to be a gun.

At one stage, Love says, 'I called the police,' which is immediately followed by Ray J responding, 'I'll shoot the f---ing police.' TMZ also reported that Ray J began the livestream by telling viewers he was having 'the worst Thanksgiving in the f---ing world', signalling early distress before the argument escalated.

Thanksgiving Holiday Turned Volatile

The incident occurred on Thanksgiving, a detail that drew further public attention as viewers expressed concern over the domestic nature of the dispute. Love's comment about wanting 'a good Thanksgiving' highlighted the breakdown of what should have been a family-centred holiday. Ray J's opening remarks during the livestream also pointed to rising tension before the alleged gun incident took place.

Children Present During the Altercation

The former couple share two children: Melody, aged 7, and Epik, aged 5. Viewers noted that Melody was present in the livestream for part of the dispute, a detail that sparked widespread concern online and further intensified scrutiny of the incident. The visible involvement of a child in the confrontation added to public unease about the safety of the family at the time.

History of Turbulent Relationship

Ray J and Princess Love married in 2016 and have publicly experienced multiple breakups and reconciliations. Love filed for divorce for the fourth time in February 2024. Their relationship has frequently attracted media attention due to previous disputes, though this incident marks one of the most serious public episodes involving alleged threats and police involvement.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Reaction

The livestream, which spread rapidly on social media, has since generated thousands of reactions from viewers expressing concern for Love and the children. As of now, no official statements have been released by police or representatives for either party. Further developments may emerge as authorities review the footage and continue their investigation.