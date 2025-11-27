Simon Cowell broke his silence after over a year, after several of Liam Payne's fans blamed him for his death. The America's Got Talent judge clarifies that his conscience is clear regarding the matter.

Simon Cowell Addresses Liam Payne's Death

Simon Cowell has been targeted by Liam Payne's fans following the latter's death. They blamed him for Payne's sudden demise and threw hateful comments at him on social media.

Cowell admits that he avoids reading negative posts about him online because he would just 'torture' himself if he did it. Also, he flat-out denied any involvement in Payne's death.

'The idea that you are essentially responsible for somebody's life, 10 years after you've signed someone? You can't do that,' Cowell explained, per RadarOnline.

Why Fans Blamed Simon for Liam Payne's Death

It's been over a year since Liam Payne passed away after he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. However, time has not healed the broken hearts of those who still grieve his passing.

Payne's death was so sudden and unexpected that some fans couldn't accept it, and they just pointed fingers at anyone. Some blamed Simon Cowell, who was among those who discovered Payne and launched his career.

Payne auditioned for Cowell's The X Factor when he was a teenager. Cowell and his label, Syco Records, signed Payne as a member of the boy band One Direction, along with Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan. The band became popular in 2010 and soared to international stardom in 2011. However, they disbanded in 2016, with many expressing interest in pursuing solo careers.

Fans alleged that Cowell failed to offer adequate support and protection after Payne and his bandmates catapulted to fame so quickly. The One Direction members were subjected to intense pressure that came along with their popularity, contributing to Payne's mental health struggles and substance abuse.

Cowell admitted that he met Payne again a year before his death. He even shared some advice with the younger musician.

'I remember saying, "Music is not everything. Don't let it run your life anymore. Find something else that you are passionate about,"' Cowell shared.

Additionally, Cowell said Payne was 'in a really good place' at the time. In fact, he was really delighted with the meeting and did not sense any trouble.

The X-Factor Contestants Blame Simon Cowell Too

Aside from fans, even former X Factor contestants blamed Simon Cowell for what had happened to Liam Payne. Katie Waissel took to X, (formerly Twitter), and said she was 'completely torn to shreds' upon hearing the news about Payne's passing.​

'If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool,' she wrote. 'We all know the truth... and I'll be sure it all comes out.'

My heart is completely torn to shreds right now, I am at an absolute loss for words. If Simon Cowell dare put a statement out on the heart wrenching, tragic loss of my dear and darling friend Liam, he would be a fool. We all know the truth… and I’ll be sure it all comes out.… — Katie Waissel (@katiewaissel24) October 16, 2024

Rebecca Ferguson, a runner-up on the 2010 season of The X Factor UK, was also convinced that Payne would still be alive had he not auditioned for Cowell's reality TV music competition show. Ferguson and Payne both competed in the same season when Matt Cardle was declared the winner. One Direction finished in the third place.

