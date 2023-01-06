Realme is on the verge of unveiling the Realme GT Neo 5 in China. The company will host a launch event in the country next month.

The most notable feature of the Realme GT Neo 5 is that supports 240W rapid charging. To those unaware, this is the fastest charging solution in smartphones yet.

Earlier reports suggest Realme is planning to launch a 150W variant of the GT Neo 5 as well. Now, the alleged 150W and 240W rapid charging variants have bagged 3C and TENAA certifications ahead of the launch.

According to a report by TechGoing, the Realme RMX3706 phone has been listed on the 3C website with model number VCK8HACH. Moreover, the listing confirms the handset has a 150W charger.

The device could carry the Realme GT Neo 5 moniker and support 150W charging, according to the report. Moreover, it is likely to use a 5,000mAh battery to draw its juices.

This report corroborates past leaks that indicated the GT Neo 5 150W model will pack a 5,000mAh battery. The TENAA listing comprises images of the aforesaid variant. The image confirms the presence of a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

The grey-tinted rear panel house a mammoth camera module at the top. The handset features a dual rear camera setup. There is an LED flash strip sitting next to the two camera rings.

The top camera ring probably houses the main camera sensor, while the second possibly accommodates the other two sensors. The right edge has a power button and the volume rocker is available on the left.

The phone's design is similar to previously leaked renders. The Realme RMX3708 carries model number VCB7CACH and comes with a 240W charger.

This could be the Realme GT Neo 5 240W variant. This model will reportedly feature a 4,600mAh battery. The display has a punch-hole cutout for the front-mounted shooter.

The right spine features a power button and the left side has volume buttons. The 240W variant sports a squarish camera setup that comprises an LED flash and three camera sensors.

Regrettably, the listing does not divulge key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5. However, past leaks claim the handset will come with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

Furthermore, this processor will be reportedly paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The highest-end model might ship with 16GB of RAM and offer 256GB / 512GB of internal storage.

The phone might sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Upfront, it will reportedly feature a 16MP selfie camera.

The rear panel could accommodate a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro lens. The phone might boot Android 13 OS with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Other notable features could include an in-screen fingerprint scanner and RBG lights.