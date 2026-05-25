Criminals armed with fake badges, tactical vests and the language of federal authority are breaking down doors, robbing families at gunpoint and sexually assaulting immigrant women, while many victims are too terrified to call for help. Across the United States, a wave of violent crimes carried out by people posing as immigration agents is colliding with one of the most aggressive deportation campaigns in the country's modern history, and leaving terrified communities with nowhere to turn.

On 20 January 2025, the same night Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term and vowed the largest mass deportation campaign in American history, a group of armed men descended on a house in Greensboro, North Carolina. One hooded figure kicked open a bedroom door and screamed 'ICE! ICE!' before demanding cash at gunpoint. An immigrant's forehead was split open with a gun butt, requiring more than ten stitches and four staples. The assailants pointed a weapon at a baby as they robbed its parents. More than a year later, the case remains unsolved and no arrests have been made.

A Crime Wave Hiding Behind Badges

A Noticias Telemundo investigation, published 25 May 2026, documented at least 31 cases of ICE impersonation in 2025 alone, nearly six times the decade-long annual average of 5.3 incidents between 2014 and 2024. Across the full decade reviewed, the investigation identified 84 separate incidents. Of those in 2025, 84 per cent of impersonators claimed to be ICE agents; the remainder identified themselves as Border Patrol or Department of Homeland Security officers.

The violence has intensified sharply. Between 2014 and 2024, an average of 23 per cent of documented cases each year involved physical violence; in 2025, that figure climbed to 38 per cent. Recorded incidents include armed robbery, kidnapping, rape and vigilante 'immigration operations' carried out by individuals who described themselves as fighting an 'invasion' of foreigners.

Neither DHS nor ICE responded to Noticias Telemundo's requests for official statistics or comment on the investigation's findings.

The FBI Sounded The Alarm, But Softly

On 17 October 2025, the FBI issued an internal security bulletin, first reported by WIRED and later obtained by the transparency group Property of the People through a public records request, warning law enforcement agencies nationwide that criminals were 'taking advantage of ICE's higher public profile and media coverage to target vulnerable communities and commit criminal activity'. The bureau flagged at least five incidents involving fake ICE agents between January and August 2025 alone, including an unreported New York case in which three men robbed a restaurant ATM, bound two employees and placed a rubbish bag over one victim's head.

The FBI bulletin warned that impersonation incidents make it 'difficult for the community to distinguish' between real federal officers and criminals, directly undermining public trust in legitimate law enforcement. It urged agencies to 'ensure law enforcement personnel adequately identify themselves during operations and cooperate with individuals who request further verification'.

House Democrats responded by demanding an emergency briefing with DHS and FBI leadership. Rep. Laura Friedman (D-Calif.) told Noticias Telemundo: 'If someone is robbed or assaulted and is undocumented, in this environment, they're probably not going to come forward and complain to the police. It's very possible that this is happening a lot more than we even know.'

Predators Know Their Prey Will Stay Silent

That silence is precisely what makes immigrants such easy targets. John Tobon, a retired deputy director of Homeland Security Investigations who spent 31 years inside ICE's investigative arm, told Noticias Telemundo the crimes had recently become 'much more aggressive and violent'. In earlier years, he said, impersonators ran financial scams rather than physical attacks, stealing money through fear and disappearing. Now, he said, the violence has escalated significantly.

Court documents reviewed by Noticias Telemundo detail a Dominican woman dragged to a basement, beaten and raped in New York after leaving a medical appointment. In North Carolina, a Venezuelan immigrant was raped at her workplace by a man claiming to be a federal agent. According to a Philadelphia police report, on 8 June 2025, an armed man burst into a north-east Philadelphia business in a vest marked 'Security Enforcement Agent', zip-tied a 50-year-old Dominican cashier, stole $1,000 (approximately £790) and fled. He was one of only two suspects nationwide charged with federal counts of ICE impersonation in all of 2025.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told Noticias Telemundo that he had never encountered such cases in the city before 2025. 'It's extremely important that people who commit serious crimes while pretending to be ICE agents have consequences,' he said. 'So, they absolutely should be locked up.'

🔴 ICE Impersonators: Noticias Telemundo documented more than 30 cases in 2025 of people posing as federal agents to rob, intimidate and even rape immigrants.



Can you tell the difference between a real ICE agent and a fake one?https://t.co/suGfEM4Ih1 — Noticias Telemundo (@TelemundoNews) February 21, 2026

The Mask Rules That Open The Door

At the heart of the crisis lies a federal policy that, experts argue, makes impersonation dangerously easy. ICE has defended its agents wearing masks during operations on the grounds that facial recognition tools and doxxing campaigns endanger officers and their families, and DHS has stated that death threats against agents increased by more than 8,000 per cent under the new administration. ICE's official position, published on its website, holds that its officers 'carry badges and credentials and will identify themselves when required for public safety or legal necessity'.

Read more ICE Under Fire After Deporting Mother and Separating Her From 2-Year-Old Son Who Was Later Killed ICE Under Fire After Deporting Mother and Separating Her From 2-Year-Old Son Who Was Later Killed

But critics contend that this leaves too much room for imposters to operate. Tobon, despite his three decades inside the agency, was unequivocal: 'No law enforcement agent should cover their face' or refuse to identify themselves when asked. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) proposed federal legislation in July 2025 banning ICE agents from wearing masks, arguing the policy 'creates conditions where bad actors can mimic the use of force and the taking of people off the street'. California passed a similar state law; a federal judge promptly blocked it following a DHS lawsuit. Philadelphia's City Council went further, passing local ordinances requiring ICE agents to display badges, use marked vehicles and refrain from wearing masks.

The Mexican immigrant in Greensboro, still barricaded behind bolts, security cameras and religious icons more than a year after the attack on his home, put it simply: 'I know they're just pieces of wood or little locks, but they help me because I feel a little safer.'

Those responsible have never been found.