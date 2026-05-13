A woman searching for a three-month stay on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, lost $10,800 (£8,530) after responding to a fraudulent short-term rental listing she found through Facebook, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office incident report filed on 30 April.

The US Federal Trade Commission reported in December 2025 that consumers had filed roughly 65,000 rental scam complaints since 2020, with losses totalling approximately $65 million (£51.4 million). About half of those who reported a rental scam in the 12 months ending June 2025 said it began with a fake ad on Facebook, the FTC found.

How $10,800 Vanished Through Cashier's Checks and Venmo

The victim had posted on Facebook asking for accommodation recommendations. A profile messaged her directly with photos and a Vrbo condo listing in Palmetto Dunes, a short walk from the beach, according to the Island Packet. She was quoted $10,800 (£8,530) for the stay.

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The first warning sign came when the supposed owner asked her to send a $4,300 (£3,400) cashier's check to the scammer's daughter in Louisiana. Despite her suspicions, she sent the money.

A second request followed. The profile claimed the owner's husband had been injured in a car accident and asked that the remaining $6,500 (£5,130) be sent via Venmo to a different person in New York. The woman attempted a wire transfer first, but her bank flagged it for potential fraud. She sent a second cashier's check instead.

Shortly after the payment cleared, the Facebook profile vanished. A deputy confirmed no current record of the VRBO listing existed. The woman told officers she wanted the incident on record to prevent others from falling into the same trap.

Social Media Scam Losses Hit $2.1 Billion in 2025

The FTC's data showed the median rental scam loss was $1,000 (£790), though the Hilton Head case shows how totals can climb when scammers request multiple payments across different channels. People aged 18 to 29 were three times more likely than other adults to report losing money to rental fraud.

In April 2026, the commission disclosed that total social media scam losses reached $2.1 billion (£1.66 billion) in 2025 — an eightfold increase since 2020. Facebook accounted for more reported losses than any other single platform.

Meta Earned $14.3 Million From Scam Advertisers, Report Finds

A report released on 12 May by the Center for Countering Digital Hate found that 30 of the most active scam accounts on Facebook generated an estimated 215 million ad impressions over the past year, according to NBC News. Seventy-three per cent of those impressions reached users aged 65 and older.

The CCDH estimated Meta collected approximately $14.3 million (£11.3 million) in revenue from those scam advertisers. By the time the company removed offending ads, they had already generated 72 million impressions and earned Meta $3.7 million (£2.9 million).

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told NBC that the company 'aggressively fights scams' and removed more than 159 million scam ads in 2025, with 92 per cent taken down before anyone flagged them.

The CCDH report documented repeated enforcement gaps. One advertiser had 1,335 ads removed for policy violations and was still permitted to buy new placements. In a separate case, 86 ads used an identical video. Meta rejected 48 but let 38 run.

'Meta is more than an unwitting participant,' said Imran Ahmed, the centre's chief executive. 'The company allows ads to reappear on its platform after being removed, even when they are nearly identical.'

Meta currently faces multiple class action lawsuits over scam ads in US federal court, including one filed in April by the Consumer Federation of America. A hearing is scheduled for July. The FTC advises anyone browsing holiday rentals on social media to avoid listings priced well below comparable properties, decline requests for payment via gift cards or unsecured wire transfers, and never pay before viewing the property in person.