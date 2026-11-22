Wildlife biologist Rodney L. Johnson described suspected Bigfoot footprints in Washington state as appearing natural in 1982, but doubted they belonged to a large, two-footed creature, according to an account of US Forest Service records.

The US Department of Agriculture had assigned Johnson to investigate reported tracks in the Mill Creek Watershed in Umatilla National Forest. He recorded his findings in a six-page memo, examining the impressions in detail while considering whether someone could have deliberately fabricated them.

The account describes three previously secret files released online by the Trump administration on 15 October under the label 'Bigfoot/Sasquatch Records'. Johnson's investigation appears alongside correspondence questioning the tracks' authenticity and other reports of suspected tracks.

Why the Bigfoot Footprints Appeared Natural

The Washington footprints were described as about 15 inches long and 7 inches wide, with tracks extending for 25 to 40 feet. The report also recorded a 'sign of disturbance' to vegetation 'for another 30-40 feet, indicating passage of something.'

Johnson noted a 'deformation of [the] second toe' in one series of footprints. Photographs of the muddy impressions accompanied his memo, and plaster casts were produced from some of the tracks.

Those details formed part of his assessment of whether the prints could have been fabricated. He did not dismiss the difficulty of producing convincing impressions.

'If the tracks were faked, someone went to a great deal of trouble and detail,' Johnson stated. He added that the footprints 'would have to be very hard to duplicate' and 'appear very natural.'

His observations about their appearance, however, did not amount to an endorsement of the claim that Bigfoot had produced them.

The Evidence Behind Johnson's Bigfoot Doubts

Johnson also considered the spacing of the tracks. According to the memo, the 'stride of the tracks did not change with slope'.

That observation accompanied a conclusion considerably more cautious than his description of the prints' appearance might suggest. Johnson expressed his assessment as an opinion about what had left the tracks.

'It is my opinion that the tracks observed ... were made by something other than a 300-pound plus two-footed being,' he stated.

A US Border Patrol official subsequently sent a memo to the Forest Service office in Walla Walla, Washington, expressing suspicion that the tracks were a hoax. The official suggested that involving the agency could lend the supposed discovery credibility with the public.

The impressions were likely 'man-made by using some type of soft plaster or rubber-coated foot,' the official concluded.

Other Bigfoot Accounts Preserved in the Files

The files extended beyond the Washington investigation. They also contained a newspaper clipping reporting suspected Sasquatch tracks discovered in Montana in 2003, a separate incident from the one Johnson examined.

Another item was a letter from Leo Kinney recalling what he believed were Bigfoot tracks during a hunting trip in the 1940s in a western US state.

Kinney also described other hunters discovering similar tracks. His account included a 'strong odor' and 'a grunting type noise.'

These were details from Kinney's recollection of the hunting trip, rather than findings from Johnson's investigation.

'We were not particularly anxious to catch up to whatever it was, and though we didn't confess it at this time, in later conversations. We found out that we all had a very uneasy feeling and could feel chills running up and down our backs,' Kinney wrote.