Katie Zacharia shared Instagram photographs on 20 November 2026 of her appearance at Melania Trump's documentary premiere at New York's Lincoln Center, expressing support for the first lady and her new two-part production.

The former White House press secretary attended the premiere of Melania: The Series, which launched on Prime Video on 20 November 2026. The series follows Melania, the documentary released in January 2026 about the period before Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration.

Katie Zacharia Shares Her Premiere Preparations

Zacharia's posts included a close-up photograph taken following a professional makeup application. She reposted the image as part of her account of the evening, alongside photographs of her outfit at the event.

The makeup featured a porcelain-like finish, bronzed cheeks and forehead, a smoky eye and shimmering pale pink lips. Her blonde hair extended past her shoulders in voluminous waves.

'Beauty is beauty,' Zacharia captioned the post, followed by a blue heart, butterfly and sparkle emoji.

For the premiere, she wore a tailored black blazer and trousers with a coordinating black belt. Pointed black stiletto heels completed the ensemble, which followed the all-black aesthetic worn by Melania.

The preparation photograph offered a closer view of her makeup, while a further post featured her outfit as she posed alongside other guests. Her accompanying captions addressed both her styling and her support for the first lady.

Katie Zacharia Shares Praise for Melania Trump

In the post featuring her appearance at the premiere, Zacharia described attending as a privilege and praised Melania directly.

'What a distinct privilege to attend the premiere of Melania: The Series for our beautiful, classy, and most distinguished @flotus.'

Zacharia's message named the production and tagged the first lady's account. Her attendance placed her among guests at the premiere of a project on which Melania serves as an executive producer.

Former US attorney general Pam Bondi and former White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway were also seen on the red carpet. Donald Trump did not attend the premiere.

Brett Ratner directed both the January documentary and the new series. The earlier film chronicled the final 20 days before Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025, before she resumed her role as first lady.

Beyond Katie Zacharia's Posts, Melania Discusses Her Documentary

The two-part series follows Melania across Mar-a-Lago, Trump Tower and the White House, presenting her day-to-day life as first lady.

'Experience Melania Trump's transition to First Lady as she navigates the White House and puts her mission into action,' reads the Prime Video description.

At the premiere, Melania, 56, addressed the demands of her role when questioned about its responsibilities. She emphasised the workload and the importance of retaining her own approach.

'I don't think there are lessons because you still need to be yourself. It's a lot of obligations. The schedule is intense,' Melania stated.

'You can see really what you can do when you focus, go ahead, stay positive, and have the right relationships; you can achieve a lot.'

Her remarks also addressed her involvement behind the camera. As well as appearing in the production, she described contributing throughout its development, from the original concept through to its completion.

'It was the first time I was involved from the idea till the end,' Melania continued, reflecting on her involvement in the project.

She identified advertising, music and editing as areas shaped by her ideas.