Grand Theft Auto VI has barely hit the streets, but some right-wing commentators are already complaining that Rockstar Games has made the blockbuster too 'woke., Their anger was directed at its female lead and the relationship tasks assigned to her male partner.

The row centres on Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, the criminal couple at the heart of the game. Alongside the franchise's familiar chaos, players must navigate their relationship, with Jason able to strengthen his bond with Lucia through gestures, errands and household jobs.

A Female Lead Sparks Familiar Complaints

Lucia is the first female protagonist in a mainline, three-dimensional Grand Theft Auto game, sharing the spotlight with Jason rather than appearing as a supporting character. Both characters are playable, and their relationship forms a central part of the story.

The decision attracted criticism before launch. Some social media users called the game 'woke' because a woman had a leading role, while others questioned Lucia's personality, appearance and combat abilities. One post described the pairing as a 'humiliation ritual' for male players.

The backlash has continued now that players can experience more of the story. Rather than presenting Jason as a stereotypically dominant action hero at every moment, Rockstar has given him domestic responsibilities and scenes requiring consideration for his partner.

Jason's Sink-Fixing Mission Becomes a Talking Point

One widely shared moment involves Jason trying to collect overdue rent from a tenant. She refuses to pay until he fixes a blocked sink, leaving the player to deal with plumbing instead of immediately returning to criminal business.

Streamer Zack Hoyt, better known as Asmongold, reacted angrily while playing the scene, asking why he had to fix the woman's sink. Elsewhere, he complained about watching television with Lucia, rubbing her feet and listening to her friends talk about Snapchat. He called the experience a 'cuck simulator'.

Other manosphere commentators have criticised relationship activities such as buying flowers, picking up groceries, giving Lucia jewellery and helping around the home. These optional actions can improve the couple's bond, making affection and practical support part of the gameplay.

Not Every Player Sees the Game the Same Way

The debate has involved influencers beyond Asmongold. Clavicular complained that the game required too much 'simping for girls', while other commentators criticised its portrayal of Jason and Lucia as a committed couple. Andrew Tate also reportedly criticised the game to subscribers.

However, these posts should not be mistaken for a consensus among GTA fans. Many players have welcomed the two-character setup, and the story still includes crime, violence, satire and the outrageous situations that made the franchise famous.

Rockstar's Satire Cuts Across the Political Divide

GTA has long built its identity around parodying American culture, politics and media. The latest instalment continues that tradition, taking aim at online personalities, conspiracy culture, political tribalism and modern social debates.

Arguments about what counts as 'woke' have come from players across the political spectrum, with different groups objecting to different mechanics and story choices. That makes it difficult to reduce the game's satire to a straightforward endorsement of one side.

Complaints about Lucia and Jason have become part of the launch conversation. Yet the detail may be how household tasks and affectionate gestures have become a culture-war flashpoint in a game built around grand theft, shoot-outs and criminal excess.