American ultrarunning champion Camille Herron has revealed details of her growing OnlyFans career, saying her account features artistic nude photography, explicit adult videos and personal conversations with subscribers. She has also said she plans to share running-related content alongside her adult material.

The 44-year-old athlete publicly announced her move into adult content in September 2026 and has since discussed what subscribers can expect from the platform. That includes videos featuring her husband and coach, Conor Holt, as well as other content aimed at engaging directly with fans.

What Does Herron Actually Share on OnlyFans?

According to a September interview with GearJunkie, Herron's content extends beyond the artistic nude photographs that initially attracted attention. 'I've produced adult content already,' she told the publication, confirming that she had also uploaded a sex tape.

In a November interview with the Brisbane Times, Herron revealed that she began posting artistic nude photographs taken at home in August before expanding into explicit material. Her content reportedly includes solo adult videos and recordings featuring Holt, whom she has been with for approximately 25 years.

Herron also described interacting directly with subscribers, including conversations about relationships, intimacy and sexual wellbeing. She joked that some interactions made her feel like a sex therapist.

She has also said she plans to post content focused on training, racing, nutrition, modelling and education.

Herron's OnlyFans Subscription Cost

The Brisbane Times reported in November that subscribers paid between $5 (£4) and $100 (£76) to access Herron's stories and posts. However, the figures represent a reported range of charges rather than a confirmed monthly subscription price. The publication also reported that Herron had reached the platform's top 1% of creators, although her precise earnings remain undisclosed.

Herron previously told NBC News that one month of OnlyFans income exceeded the annual value of her first Nike sponsorship contract. She did not disclose the amount or provide independently verified financial figures.

Why Herron Joined OnlyFans

Herron told GearJunkie that she created her OnlyFans account in February 2026, several months before publicly announcing her new venture. She began posting nude photographs in August and later completed a professional artistic nude shoot in Tucson, Arizona.

The athlete cited ESPN's former Body Issue, which featured nude portraits of athletes, as inspiration for exploring modelling. Herron also credited Holt with supporting her decision to join the platform. Their collaboration subsequently extended to some of her adult videos, according to her November interview.

Is Herron Still Competing?

Despite expanding into adult content, Herron has not announced her retirement from professional running. In her September announcement, she said she intended to continue competing while exploring modelling and other independent income opportunities.

The American athlete has won major endurance events, including the Comrades Marathon and Spartathlon, and has held multiple ultrarunning world records. Her career change also followed the loss of major sponsorship opportunities amid controversy surrounding Wikipedia edits linked to accounts associated with Herron and Holt.

Holt accepted responsibility for the edits, while Herron denied participating. Herron has described OnlyFans as a way to support her sporting ambitions while gaining greater control over her income and professional image.